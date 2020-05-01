Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Industry 2018 Market Analysis on Size, Cost Structure, Innovation, Growth, Top Key Players (Wuxi Xingda, Synthos, BASF, Total, SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF etc.) | Global Forecast to 2023

According to Market Study Report, Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market.

The EPS Market is expected to grow from US$ 15.5 Billion in 2018 to US$ 20.1 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. This report spread across 152 Pages, Profiling 18 Companies and Supported with 145 Tables and 51 figures is now available in this research. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Key Players profiled in the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market:

Wuxi Xingda (China)

Synthos (Poland)

BASF (Germany)

Total (France)

SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF (Austria)

The Ravago Group (Belgium)

Alpek (Mexico)

VERSALIS (Italy)

Nova Chemicals (US)

Flint Hills Resources (US)

PJSC SIBUR HOLDING (Russia)

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Atlas Roofing Corporation (US)

BEWiSynbra Group (Sweden)

Brødr. Sunde A/S (Norway)

Nexkemia Petrochemicals (Canada)

Unipol Holland (Netherlands)

“Increasing use of grey EPS is expected to drive the EPS market”

Grey EPS is the fastest-growing segment in the EPS market. Grey EPS is gradually penetrating the global market for the past 10 years. The less thermal conductivity and better insulation of grey EPS than white EPS are making it a preferable choice in the building & construction industry. Grey EPS has an additional elasticity, which improves sound insulation and also provides better thermal efficiency in comparison to the normal white EPS insulation.

“Building & construction to be the fastest growing end-use industry during the forecast period”

The building & construction industry is the largest consumer of EPS in comparison to the packaging and other industries. EPS is an innovative material that offers design and structural integrity to many construction projects and possesses ideal physical and mechanical properties for most insulating needs. EPS is extensively used in the construction industry owing to the closed air low thermal conductivity, lightweight (ease of handling), mechanical resistance (insulation in wall structure and roofs & flooring), low water absorption (to prevent from humidity), and sound resistance (in office and rooms).

Competitive Landscape of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market:

1 Introduction

2 Capacity Share Analysis

2.1 Global EPS Capacity Share

2.2 European EPS Capacity Share

2.3 North American EPS Capacity Share

3 Competitive Benchmarking

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Merger & Acquisition

4.2 Investment & Expansion

4.3 New Product Launch

4.4 Partnership & Agreement

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall EPS market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.