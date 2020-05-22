Macro 3d Printing Market by Size,Growth,Analysis,Trends and Forecasts to 2016 – 2026

With the advent of industrial automation, macro 3D printing is expected to gradually gain market in the construction industry. 3D printers use materials such as concrete, steel and aluminium to build three-dimensional structures under computer system control. Macro 3D printing is a technology for printing large structures of as big as six meters in each dimension. Thus, with the increasing adoption of industrial automation, technologies such as macro 3D printing will be used for printing building structures.

Macro 3D printing technology is at infant stage and its mainstream adoption is still expected to be ten years away. It is anticipated to have wider applications in construction for printing buildings or components of buildings, in medical field for printing medical devices and in automotive for printing cars and automotive components and in aerospace for printing components.

Global Macro 3D Printing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Construction industry is expected to be the largest application market for macro 3D printing. According to United Nations, around three billion people will need basic infrastructure and proper housing by 2030. Macro 3D printing technology can help to solve the housing shortage issue in the future by printing large building structures. Macro 3D printing technology minimizes material and labor cost, thus it can be expected to have positive impact in developing countries.

However, as macro 3D printing technology is at infancy stage thus it is very expensive, causing insignificant mainstream adoption by consumers. Further, calibration and maintenance of the machine is also one of the factors that might limit the wider adoption of macro 3D printing technologies in future.

Global Macro 3D Printing Market: Market Opportunities

The gradual shift to industrial automation will create opportunities for macro 3D printers in the future. For instance, the future of construction industry includes 3D printers, drones and robotic bulldozers which will provide support for creating robotic building site. Further, Local Motors, a US based company has already developed a 3D printed car named Strati.

Open collaboration platforms for 3D printing such as Spark, support companies to build different types of 3D printing technologies by providing extensible Application Programming Interface (API) for different stages of the 3D printing workflow. Using this application, companies can build 3D models for any 3D printer. This type of platform is helping to create awareness and promote macro 3D printing.

Global Macro 3D Printing Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation on basis of End-user in Macro 3D Printing Market:

The major segments of End-user in Macro 3D Printing market include:

Construction

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Global Macro 3D Printing Market Players

Currently, very few companies are producing macro 3D printers. Some of the players in the Macro 3D Printing market include:

Genesis Dimensions

iBox Printers

World’s Advanced Saving Project (WASP) by Centro Sviluppo Progetti (CSP).

Regional analysis for Global Macro 3D Printing Market includes

North America Macro 3D Printing Market US & Canada

Latin America Macro 3D Printing Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Europe Macro 3D Printing Market EU5 Nordics Benelux Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Macro 3D Printing Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Macro 3D Printing Market

Middle East and Africa Macro 3D Printing Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

