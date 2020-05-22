Displays Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

Increasing demand of consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and TVs is creating explosive demand for displays. Smartphones is one of the important segments of consumer electronics which is experiencing high demand, especially for OLED displays. Further, consumer electronics such as notebooks and mobiles which were previously experiencing a downfall in demand, have also stabilized. One of the emerging markets for displays is wearable segment.

There are two major trends being noticed in the displays market. One is major players entering foldable display market. Big companies such as LG are investing in foldable OLED displays. Secondly, high growth in demand has been seen for head-up displays in automotive segment, as the automobiles are becoming more technology driven. Further, many manufacturers, especially in South Korea are shutting down older LCD fabs productive facilities as they are adopting new processes in some of their factories.

Global Displays Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the important drivers for displays market is high adoption of flat panel displays. This arises from increasing demand for larger LCD TVs by consumers, high demand for smartphones with large screens, larger tablet PCs and automotive displays. Rapid fall in prices of flat panel displays has motivated the consumers to buy larger TVs, hence increasing the demand for displays.

Manufacturing issues pertaining to large scale production of flexible displays and its adoption by the consumers is one of the challenging issues faced by display manufacturers. Production of flexible displays in high volume is still going to take some time as many new tools and processes such as metrology, have to be developed. Further, higher selling prices of AMOLED displays is also a restraint for the market.

Global Displays Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation on basis of Distribution Channel:

The major segments of Distribution Channel in displays market include:

Distributors

E-commerce

Mass Merchants

Re-seller

Others

Segmentation on basis of Product Type:

The major segments of Product Type in displays market include:

3D Displays

Conventional

Flexible Display

Transparent Display

Segmentation on basis of Technology:

The major segments of Technology in displays market include:

CRT

LCD

LED

OLED

Plasma

TFT LCD

Others (E Ink, DLP, LCoS)

Segmentation on basis of End-user:

The major segments of End-user in displays market include:

Automotive

Commercial (Advertising and Public Display)

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Retail

Others (Industrial, Defense, Banking, Education)

Global Displays Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the Displays market include: Samsung Electronics, LG, Innolux Corp, Philips, Sony Corporation, AU Optronics, Atmel, Corning, DuPont Display, Panasonic Corp.

