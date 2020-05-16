Military Lighting Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2015 – 2021

Military areas are highly sensitive with respect to the surrounding premise security, patrolling and 24*7 surveillance. Lighting is also considered critically important in military areas, since Military Lighting directly impacts the security of the premise. Military areas are similar to small cities, in terms of lighting applications, where Military Lighting is not only limited to the perimeter security but also within the constructed areas. Military Lighting installation requires lighting for security, roadways, vehicles, tanks bunkers, military residential purposes, and various other areas. Owing to the security concerns, Military Lighting solutions are majorly reliable, energy efficient, and sustainable providing sophisticated dim lighting. Military Lighting has always been captiously crucial, but in recent years governments across the globe are focusing more on providing more efficient Military Lighting in their respective governance. Military Lighting market is projected to grow considerably and gain double-digit growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for advanced lighting technologies for military applications.

Military Lighting market: Drivers and challenges

Continuous advancement in the technologies is capable of serving the critical requirements of high accuracy lighting in military. Military Lighting market is majorly driven the demand for energy efficient lighting solution, increased government focus and expenditure on installing efficient lighting, and improvements in LED technologies. Advancements in lighting technologies is tending to decrease the overall manufacturing cost of Military Lighting, which is also an important factor positively impacting the overall Military Lighting market. Nowadays, defense forces across the globe are focusing on expanding their working areas, by establishing military camps or restricted military bases. This is also pushing the Military Lighting market across various geographies. The government of various countries is taking various initiatives to adopt more energy efficient lights in the military bases which are creating potential growth opportunities for Military Lighting market. Also, the rising adoption of LED technology in the military sector for efficient use of energy is fueling the growth of Military Lighting market.

Military bases or areas are mostly established in either outskirts or in underdeveloped areas in terms of infrastructure. Difficult terrains and areas increase the cost of implementing Military Lighting in many places, thus restricting the growth of Military Lighting market. Furthermore, due to the high cost, the scope of mass installation becomes very less, and this serves as one of the significant challenges for the growth of Military Lighting market. Another major problem which is expected to hinder the growth of Military Lighting market is the old and conventional light systems which are already installed but cannot be removed from military bases. For some under developing countries, the power generation issue is also a major factor which restricts the growth of Military Lighting market.

Military Lighting Market: Segmentation

The Military Lighting Market can be segmented as:-

On the basis of component the Military Lighting Market can be segmented into;

Solution

Services

On the basis of type Military Lighting Market can be segmented into:-

Halogen

LCD

LED

OLED

On the basis of application, the Military Lighting market can be divided into;

On the basis of application, the Military Lighting market can be divided into;

Ground

Airborne

Marine

Military Lighting market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players associated with the Military Lighting market are Lunar Lighting, Honeywell, United Technologies, Acuity Brand Lighting, Orion Energy Systems, Rockwell Collins, Revolution Lighting Technologies, Laminators technologies, Osram and others.

Military Lighting Market: Regional Overview

Military Lighting market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The countries in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to adopt the Military Lighting solutions significantly in the forecast period. The North America region is expected to lead the Military Lighting market in the forecast period. Rising military upgrades in applications of LED like retrofitting of LED lights in the marine segment and military airports, and the adoption of LED lights for airborne and other applications are expected to drive the North America Military Lighting market, accounting for the largest market share during the forecast period. The Military Lighting Market in the Asia Pacific region is also likely to have significant growth in the coming years. Advancements in the Asia Pacific aviation, ground, and marine, platforms, is leading to the adoption of advanced aircraft Military Lighting systems which is a result of modernization in the Military Lighting Market. The above factors are expected to be responsible for the rising of Military Lighting Market in Asia Pacific Region. Moreover, countries like India, China, and Japan are expected to do advancement in the defense technologies related to land, marine and air force in respect to Military Lighting.

