Virtual Reality Gambling Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2015 – 2021

Virtual Reality Gambling Market: Introduction

As gamblers love smartphones, mostly due to the many available online casino options, the virtual reality gambling market is taking off pretty swiftly. It is predicted that the virtual reality gambling market is going to touch heights due to its realistic and new approach to gambling. After the switch from 2D to 3D visuals, the growth of the virtual reality gambling market has been on the brighter side in the market. The graphics in the virtual reality gambling are realistic, especially with regard to online slots. The virtual reality gambling market has been witnessing rapid growth due to the graphics and experience which pulls players into virtual reality gambling. The other interesting feature offered by virtual reality gambling is that people can visit bars while playing. In these bars, virtual drinks are available and players can even sit down and relax in between slots sessions, just like in real casinos.

Virtual Reality Gambling Market: Drivers and Challenges

Some of the drivers for the virtual reality gambling market are the growth in the adoption of virtual reality technology and increasing gamer-base with every passing day. Another important driver for the virtual reality gambling market is the seamless graphical experience that virtual reality gambling offers. Another driver for the virtual reality gambling market is the interactive interface it offers to the users. Also, increase in the sales of smartphones and other VR compatible devices will further push the growth of the virtual reality gambling market.

One of the biggest restraints for the virtual reality gambling market is that not many virtual reality gambling options are available currently in the market. Another restraint for the virtual reality gambling market is that the gaming headsets used for the experience are expensive. Also, people who use virtual reality gambling platforms often get addicted and end up spending most of their time on the game.

Virtual Reality Gambling Market: Segmentation

The Virtual Reality Gambling market can be segmented into various segments but looking at the market, the Virtual Reality Gambling is most suitably segmented by component, device used and region.

On the basis of component, the virtual reality gambling market can be divided into:

Hardware

Software

On the basis of device used, the virtual reality gambling market can be segmented into:

Desktop

Smartphone

Gaming Console

Virtual Reality Gambling Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the Virtual Reality Gambling market are Alea Gaming Ltd., Mega Particle Inc., NetEnt, Microgaming, Linden Labs, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Facebook, Electronic Arts, HTC Corporation, Google Inc., Virtuix, Telsa Studios, Qualcomm Inc., VirZoom Inc., Sony Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Nintendo Co. Ltd. and Lucid VR, among others.

Virtual Reality Gambling Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the virtual reality gambling market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the North America virtual reality gambling market is expected to lead in terms of value with the U.S. being the most attractive market. Also, the China market is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to increasing usage of video games equipped with VR technology in the virtual reality gambling market. Growth, in terms of value, IN THE North America region can be attributed to the high purchasing power in the region and presence of a substantial number of gamers. The regions which follow North America, in terms of value, are China and Japan virtual reality gambling markets due to the rising number of gamers in the region. The advent and penetration of the virtual reality gambling technology in China and Japan has been quite old. However, the virtual reality gambling technology is still in its introductory phase in countries in SEA & other APAC. Latin America will witness good rate of growth in the virtual reality gambling market due to high customer-base and high rate of console sales.

