Growing Demand for Underwater Modems Market to Significantly Increase Revenues Through 2015 – 2021

Underwater Modems: Introduction

Underwater modems, also known as acoustic modems, are used to transmit communication signals underwater. Underwater modems convert digital signals into special sound signals that can be transmitted underwater, making underwater communication possible. The working of underwater modems involves modulation and demodulation of communication signals under the water surface, which is different than that takes place on the land. Players in the underwater modems market are developing advanced technologies to improve the quality of underwater wireless data transmission.

Electromagnetic waves are commonly used for data transmission on the land and in the space, though it is highly unsuitable for underwater applications. Stakeholders in the underwater modems market are developing underwater modems that can be used in autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs). The sound signals transmitted using underwater modems mainly depend on three factors: the hydrostatic pressure of water, its salinity, and the temperature of water.

The underwater modems market is gaining momentum with the recent developments in underwater communication technologies. Players in the underwater modems market are concentrating on research & developments in technologies to eliminate challenges in underwater modems and to develop high-quality signal transmitters and receivers to enhance the efficiencies of underwater communications. Furthermore, market players are incorporating advanced technologies to design highly efficient underwater modems suitable for long-distance underwater communication applications.

Underwater Modems Market Dynamics

The underwater modems market is undergoing radical and positive changes with the increasing adoption of advanced technologies for improving the quality of underwater communication. A wide range of versatile industrial applications of underwater modems remains the primary driver for the growth of the underwater modems market.

The recent developments in the underwater modems market are attributed to the ongoing research in the field of oceanology and maritime studies. The adoption of underwater modems also remains high in the maritime transportation industry, which is complementing the growth of the underwater modems market. The defense industry is expected to play a significant role in the growth of the underwater modems market in the upcoming years.

Additionally, the oil & gas industry is one of the leading commercial end-user industry in the underwater modems market, which is greatly complementing the market growth. Also, with the ongoing research on the technologies to receive alerts of potential risks associated with natural calamities like tsunami, sales of underwater modems are likely to increase in the upcoming years. However, despite a significant rise in adoption of underwater modems, the high cost of underwater modems may remain the leading restraint for the growth of the underwater modems market.

Underwater Modems Market Segmentation

The underwater modems market is segmented based on its product types and applications in various industrial sectors.

Based on the types of underwater modems, the underwater modems market is segmented as:

<1000m – Short Range

1000-6000m – Medium Range

>6000M – Long Range

Based on the industrial applications of underwater modems, the underwater modems market is segmented as:

Defense Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Construction Industry

Others

Underwater Modems Market: Regional Outlook

The underwater modems market is expected to witness growth in regions with higher coastal activities, as adoption of underwater modems has increased in the maritime transportation sector. Leading players in the underwater modems markets in developed countries are focusing on the development of advanced technologies to enhance the efficiency and quality of signal transmission through underwater modems. Meanwhile, the underwater modems market is expected to witness healthy growth in emerging economies as market players in developing countries are focusing on offering technologically advanced, yet cost-effective products, in the upcoming years.

Underwater Modems: Key Market Participants

Leading players in the underwater modems market are focusing on targeting end-user industries such as boating & maritime, and ocean scientists and researchers to boost sales of underwater modems in the upcoming years. Adopting advanced technologies to deliver underwater modems to suit the industry-specific end-user demands is expected to remain a popular trend among leading players in the underwater modems market. The list of leading underwater modem manufacturing companies profiled in the report includes:

EvoLogics GmbH

Subnero Pte

DSPComm

Aquatec

LinkQuest

Teledyne Marine

Nortek AS

Ocean Innovations

Report Highlights:

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the underwater modems market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

