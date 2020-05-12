Opportunity Assessment of Mobile Health Fitness Sensors Market Reveals Lucrative Prospects for Manufacturers

Digitalization has played a pivotal role in transforming operations across a broad spectrum of industrial domains. At present, the healthcare sector is increasingly leveraging advancements in digital technologies to improve diagnosis, patient care, and other facets of healthcare management. Mobile health and fitness sensors that are also referred to as mHealth sensors are increasingly being used in public health and medicine practices around the world. The growing adoption of mobile health sensors in the medical field can be primarily attributed to the notable strides taken by sensor technologies over the past decade. Biosensors play an imperative role in converting the biological responses of the body to electrical signals.

At present, wearable technology, Wban technology, eHealth, and wireless sensor networks, are some of the most popular types of mobile health and fitness sensors. The demand for these mobile health and fitness sensors particularly in the developed regions including North America and Europe is on the rise due to a host of benefits such as remote access to physiological and health data from mobile devices. The growing popularity of mobile health and fitness sensors can be attributed to recent progress in telecommunications, data analysis techniques, and sensor manufacturing. At present, product designers and developers are expected to find solutions to fulfill the growing industry demand for miniature mobile health and fitness sensors.

Smart Wearable Technology – Dawn of New Era in Healthcare Management

Over the past few years, owing to technological advancements in the electronic and semiconductor sector, the development of digital health monitoring systems has gained considerable momentum. At present, the health care sector around the world is swaying toward utilizing mobile health applications, medical devices, sensors, and remote monitoring products to improve healthcare delivery. Wearable sensor technology has gained noteworthy attention from the masses in recent times and the trend is set to continue in the upcoming years. Wearable sensor devices are pegged to revolutionize medical care in multiple ways over the course of the upcoming decade.

Although the wearable sensor technology continues to receive flak owing to security and privacy-related issues, the adoption is projected to witness steady growth. The wearable electronics sector has experienced unprecedented growth in the recent years due to dwindling prices of raw materials, growing consumer awareness, impactful marketing strategies, the surge in the number of health and tech-savvy consumers, and shift toward adopting a healthier lifestyle. The demand for mobile health and fitness sensors is likely to grow hand-in-hand with the development of healthcare software and applications for wearable mobile devices as consumers continue to realize the benefits.

COVID-19 Pandemic Fast-tracks Digital Transformation – Demand for Wearable Sensors on Rise

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cripple the growth of several core industrial verticals, the healthcare sector is expected to witness major developments. As the COVID-19 disease continues to spread at a blazing speed across the world, the demand for mobile health sensors is projected to grow at a considerable pace. The pandemic is tipped to accelerate digital transformation within the healthcare sector as access to healthcare services continues to remain a major challenge under the current circumstances. App-based healthcare services have garnered considerable traction over the past couple of months, and the trend is likely to continue over the upcoming years. Healthcare providers and patients are increasingly seeking access to health care systems in different ways by leveraging advancements in mobile fitness sensors.

Remote health monitoring solutions are expected to garner significant interest during the pandemic which in turn is likely to augment the interest in mobile health and fitness sensors. Participants in the supply-side of the value chain are currently investigating the potential benefits of deploying wearable sensors to improve health care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Data acquisition and processing methodologies are under review along with growing interest in wearable devices for public health and clinical research activities.

In addition, several companies and medical institutes are working in tandem to investigate the potential role of biosensor technologies for disease predictions. For instance, in March 2020, Profusa, a digital health organization, along with its partners announced that the company is investigating the potential benefits of leveraging biosensor technologies to detect influenza outbreaks.

Medical Studies in Full Swing to Evaluate Potential of Wearable Data Collection amid COVID-19

Research and development activities within the mobile health and fitness sensors market have ascended at a rapid pace since the onset of the novel COVID-19 pandemic. As the healthcare sector continues to scramble in pursuit of vaccines and new solutions to minimize the impact of the novel coronavirus, several studies are being carried out to evaluate the potential role of wearable devices to collect COVID-19-related data. For instance, the Scripps Translational Research Institute announced the launch of a new study called ‘DETECT’ wherein the users can be a part of the study and allow researchers to collect data by using wearable medical devices including Apply Watch, Fitbit, Amazfit, and more. Researchers revealed that the data will be used to enhance the real-time surveillance of respiratory diseases and public health response to the outbreak of diseases.

Hospitals across the world are seeking new ways to minimize the burden by leaning toward wearable technologies to address the challenges put forward by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mobile health and fitness sensors particularly in the U.S. are increasingly being used to assess the progress of the pandemic in the country, monitor patients that are infected by COVID-19 disease, and identify clinicians, nurses, and doctors who may have contracted the disease.

The global mobile health and fitness market is expected to witness impressive growth in the upcoming years as remote health monitoring continues to gain popularity. In addition, as more and more patients and doctors realize the benefits of these sensors, large-scale adoption of these sensors could soon become a reality.

