Automotive Display Market to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Players During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025
Automotive Display Market: Introduction
Continuous focus on enhancing passenger in-car experience by automobile manufactures is the key factor contributing to the growth of global Automotive Display Market. Automotive display delivers necessary information to the driver, automobile OEMs are continuously improving the designs and including more features in order to enhance the driver/passenger experience. To fulfil various needs, different kind of displays are installed in automobiles such as head up display, instrument cluster display, centre stack display, entertainment display, mirror display, and other monitoring displays. Most of the OEMs are currently focusing on strengthening their automotive display supply chain, and this is one of the supply side trend prevailing in the global Automotive Display Market.
Automotive Display Market: Market Dynamics
Technology is rapidly restructuring automotive industry, and automotive OEMs are continuously adopting to new technological changes in order to enhance safety and comfort, which is significantly contributing to the growth of Automotive Display Market. Expanding sensor technology, continuous innovation in vehicle connectivity and growing focus on augmented reality in automobiles, accelerates the growth of global Automotive Display Market. Expanding automotive display in developing regions, increasing dependency of navigations systems, and continuous innovation in driver assistance solutions, are some of the factors fuelling the growth of global Automotive Display Market.
However, safety concerns associated with replacement of mechanical controls with touchscreen display, because touchscreen displays lack physical differentiation from one spot on the screen to another, which is identified as restraint likely to deter the progression of global Automotive Display Market.
Automotive Display Market: Market Segmentation
The global Automotive Display market is segmented on the basis of technology, and application.
On the basis of technology, the global Automotive Display Market can be segmented into;
- TFT LCD
- PMOLED
- PMLCD
- AMOLED
- Others
On the basis of application, the global Automotive Display Market can be segmented into;
- Centre Stack display
- Driver information display
- Entertainment display
- Head-up display
- Other displays
Automotive Display Market: Regional Outlook
Regionally, the global Automotive Display Market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Western Europe is expected to dominate the Automotive Display market, due to continuous adoption to advanced automotive solutions. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing Automotive Display Market due to expanding automobile industry.
Automotive Display Market: Competitive Landscape
Some of the prominent vendors in the global Automotive Display Market includes Continental AG, Visteon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Delphi Technologies, Yazaki, 3M, DENSO CORPORATION, and LG Display Co., Ltd.
