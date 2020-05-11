Rising Demand from Consumers to Push Sales of Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

Ceramic capacitor is endowed with the alternate layers of ceramic and metal. The ceramic material acts as a dielectric. Demand for these ceramic capacitor is rising owning to increasing usage in approximately all the electronics devices. The growth of new designs of MLCCs with improved bypassing, higher capacitances, decoupling and filtering capabilities is estimated to increase ceramic usage. MLCC designs results are ensuring ever thinner layers: even less than one micron thick. With this technological advancement, MLCCs are not only smaller in size, but have better charge capacity owning to the increased number of layers. The industry trend in the direction of finer layers is creating the role of filtration more critical for MLCC manufacture.

MLCC are used in several applications such as AC-AC and DC-DC converters and for EMI suppression. Ceramic capacitors of particular styles and shapes are used for RFI/EMI suppression and as power capacitors in larger dimensions for transmitters. The multilayer ceramic capacitor market is expected to show the double digit growth at a CAGR during forecast period.

The major key factor that contributes to growth of this market is the increasing demand for multilayer ceramic capacitor in the electronics industry. The demand for MLCC is rising in the electronics industry with continuous increase in requirement of high-specification electronic gadgets. The demand for MLCC is majorly created by computers, televisions, mobile phones and other consumer electronics. The companies of high-end electronic devices and equipment have increased the use of MLCCs in electronic device. The multilayer ceramic capacitor has also been witnessing a constant decline in prices. However, the inherent drawback of ceramic capacitor is MLCC has ceramic as dielectric material that is flat to physical damage and may easily get cracked.

The MLCCs should be handled with utmost care; otherwise the lifetime of MLCCs would get shorten. The different geographical regions for this market include North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and Rest of the World. The APAC region is the key manufacturing land for electronic device manufacturers. The constant demand for MLCCs in Asia Pacific has led to the appearance of manufacturers from several Asian countries such as South Korea, Taiwan and China. Manufacturers from Asian countries are increasing the production with the improved technologies for production of MLCCs. Moreover, these Asian companies offer MLCCs at comparatively low cost than the companies from other countries. Development and Market size trends of main MLCC application fields in China include computers, mobile phones and TV.

Some of the major vendors for multilayer ceramic capacitor are Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., Fenghua Advanced Technology, Murata, Kyocera, YAGEO, Walsin Technology Corp., Chaozhou Three-Circle and Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Murata stress the Chinese market than other markets. Samsung Electro-Mechanics set up four MLCC production plants in Tianjin, Suzhou and Dongguan to generate almost all the types of products. Murata has already established plants in Wuxi and Beijing and its product portfolio covers a wide range.

