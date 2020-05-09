Endpoint Security Market Unit Sales to Witness heightened Growth in the Near Future

According to a new study by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the competitive landscape prevalent in the global end-point security market is characterized by the rivalry between the leading vendors, such as

Symantec

Sophos

Trend Micro

Intel

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Checkpoint Software

Cisco System Inc.

Kaspersky Lab

Palo Alto Network

AVAST Software

Ivanti

RSA

Longview Solutions

Fortinet

Promisec

G2 Crowd Inc.

Klogix Security

Lookout Inc.

Doyen infosolutions Pvt Ltd.

Others.

As per the research study, the global end-point security market will present an opportunity of over US$11.9 bn by 2017 end. Further, the market is expected to report a rise at an exponential CAGR of 11.20% over the period from 2017 to 2025 and attain a value of US$27.83 bn by the end of the period of the forecast.

Rising Demand for Advanced Security Solutions to Boost Global End-point Security Market

“The global market for end-point security is witnessing tremendous growth, thanks to the continuous demand for advanced security solutions,” says a PMR researcher. The rising requirement to update security solutions regularly is anticipated to boost the demand for end-point security solutions in the years to come.

Apart from this, the increasing awareness among consumers pertaining to the ransom-ware attacks is also projected to trigger the need to install efficient end-point security solutions to safeguard their businesses over the next few years. However, the high cost associated with these security solutions and the dearth of awareness among end users in emerging economies pertaining to their benefits may restrict this market from growing smoothly in the near future, notes the study.

North America to Lead Global End-point Security Market

The research report also offers a geographical assessment of the global end-point security market. As per the study, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America are the prominent regional markets for end-point cyber security across the world. North America, among all, is anticipated to lead the worldwide market for end-point security in the near future, with revenues increasing to US$12.30 bn by 2025. The government-led initiatives to fight against security threats are likely to promote the usage of end-point security solutions in this region over the next few years, reflecting positively on this market.

The swift expansion of businesses in Asia Pacific has spiked the usage of end-point devices in enterprises and organizations. With the heavy utilization of these devices and increased uptake of IoT applications has made enterprise networks more complex in this region, creating a significant need for end-point security, which is the main factor behind the rising market for end-point security in Asia Pacific. Europe is also reporting a healthy rise in its market for end-point security, thanks to the progressive adoption of end-point security solutions in order to eradicate spills of critical information in countries, such as U.K. The increasing support from the governments in terms of funds to upgrade their IT infrastructure is anticipated to support the Europe market for end-point security in the near future.

Across the world, end-point security solutions are mostly deployed on-premise, owing to which, the on-premise deployment segment is projected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period, with revenue reaching US$17.30 bn by 2025 end, states the market report.

The review is based on a report by Persistence Market Research (PMR), titled “Global Market Study on End-point Security: Japan to Lag Behind China & India in Terms of CAGR in the APAC End-point Security Market.”

The global end-point security market is segmented into:

By Deployment Type

On-premise

SaaS

By End User

Small and Medium Enterprise (SMB)

Large Enterprise

By Vertical

Banking

Discrete Manufacturing

Government Agencies

Process Manufacturing

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Energy and Utilities

Investment Services

Others

By Region