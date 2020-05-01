Nanotube Electronics Market to Exhibit Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Nanotube Electronics Market Overview

Carbon nanotubes are a new material which have truly revolutionized the world. They are incredibly light and strong and scientists are still trying to understand all their potential use cases. They could possibly be used to make more fuel efficient vehicles or long-span bridges, which would not collapse under their own weight. They could also be used in the nanotube electronics market. Nanotubes have extremely high electrical and thermal conductivity, a very small diameter, large aspect ratio and an excellent price to performance ratio. This makes them a perfect candidate for manufacturing electronics. The Nanotube electronics market includes semiconductors, sensors, conductors, displays, textiles and energy conversion devices like batteries. Even printable carbon nanotube ink has begun to enter the market recently, making it a reasonable assumption that the nanotube electronics market has a bright future indeed.

Nanotube Electronics Market Drivers

The nanotube electronics market is mainly driven by the incredible characteristics of carbon nanotubes as a building block. They have several properties that make them ideal for use in batteries, computer chips, semiconductors and much more. One of the primary ones is that they are anisotropic i.e. they have different properties in different directions. Metals conduct electricity equally well in every direction, while carbon nanotubes only conduct well down a cylinder. Another important factor is their strong covalent bonds which makes them stable up to very high temperatures. They could thus endure more heat than conventional metals. Carbon nanotubes are also extremely light while having a very high energy density. This makes them optimum for manufacturing small, portable and lightweight battery packs.

Nanotube Electronics Market Restraints

One of the biggest challenges faced by the nanotube electronics market is the cost of production. Nanotubes do not occur naturally and have to be artificially synthesized. This makes them extremely expensive along with being difficult to produce. While factories are able to mass produce them, the most easily manufactured are “bulk nanotubes” i.e. a bunch of small nanotubes aligned differently. Carbon nanotubes are only able to conduct electricity in a single direction, making them less useful than electrical conductors. Several methods have tried to get them positioned properly, but each one has had its fair share of troubles. Another major issue is connecting nanotubes with any other electrical components. Since they only conduct electricity in a single direction, it becomes challenging to bend or make them interact with other materials. Nanotubes are also good conductor of electricity, so there is a high possibility that they conduct it away from the electronic equipment. This results in poor electrical connections and also wastage of energy. Such factors can restrain the growth of the nanotube electronics market.

Nanotube Electronics Market Key Regions

North America and Europe are the largest nanotube electronics markets and account for the lion’s share. While the market in the U.S. has declined due to the economic downturn of 2008, it is expected to bounce back in the future due to strong fundamentals like an advanced economy and huge investments in diversified business sectors. Asia Pacific is the third biggest nanotube electronics market at present but is the fastest growing. This is due to a strong focus on manufacturing electronics particularly in East Asia. The focus on cost differentiation is what spurred the electronic manufacturing boom in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and now China. Even Southeast Asian nations like Vietnam are fast emerging as manufacturing hubs, which will also drive the demand for the nanotube electronics market.

Nanotube Electronics Market Key Market Players

Some manufacturers involved in the nanotube electronics market are Cnano Technology, NanoIntegris, TDA Research, Xintek Inc., Adnano Technologies and American Elements.

