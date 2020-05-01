Artificial Intelligence in Security Market Research Report 2017-2025 | Top Key Players – NVIDIA, Intel, IBM, Micron, Samsung, Xilinx, Amazon, Cylance and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Artificial Intelligence in Security Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in Security Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Artificial Intelligence in Security Market.

The Artificial Intelligence in Security Market is expected to be valued at US$ 3.92 Billion in 2017 and is likely to reach US$ 34.81 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 31.38% during the forecast period.This report spread across 184 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies and Supported with 64 Tables and 55 figures is now available in this research. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Key Players profiled in the Artificial Intelligence in Security Market:

NVIDIA (US)

Intel (US)

IBM (US)

Micron (US)

Samsung (Korea)

Xilinx (US)

Amazon (US)

Cylance (US)

Securonix (US)

ThreatMetrix (US)

Sift Science (US)

Acalvio (US)

Skycure (US)

Darktrace (UK)

SparkCognition (US)

“Endpoint security is expected to hold the largest share of the Ai in security market in 2017.”

AI for endpoint security solutions involves the integration of endpoint data and analytics to gain threat intelligence, which helps detect and expose an attack in a particular environment. Rapidly increasing number of connected devices worldwide is one of the major factors driving the growth of this market. Also, the rising number of mobile devices has made the networks more vulnerable to cyber attacks.

“Market for machine learning technology is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2025.”

Machine learning enables systems to automatically improve their performances with experience. This technology can reliably and quickly scan, parse, and react to anomalies. The information gathered can be shared with their human counterparts, thereby mitigating cyber attacks. Machine learning can also help operators reverse engineer attacks to make improvements to their systems, by addressing and preventing attacks before they happen.

“AI in security market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2025.”

In APAC, countries such as India, Australia, Japan, China, and South Korea are vulnerable to cyber attacks. With the increasing incidents of cyber attacks and a growing cyber-war in the region, organizations and governments are focusing on a robust defense infrastructure. SMEs and large enterprises in this region are rapidly adopting cyber security solutions to ensure security of their networks, web, and mobile applications.

Competitive Landscape of Artificial Intelligence in Security Market:

Research Coverage:

The AI in security market has been segmented on the basis of offering, deployment type, security type, security solution, technology, end-user industry, and geography. The market has been segmented on the basis of offering into hardware, software, and services. The market, based on deployment type, has been segmented into cloud deployment and on-premise deployment. Based on technology, the market has been segmented into machine learning, context awareness computing, and natural language processing. Based on security type, the market has been segmented into network security, endpoint security, application security, and cloud security.