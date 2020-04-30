Iot Sensors Market to Record Robust CAGR During 2019-2029

Surpassing the market value of US$ 16 Bn in 2018, the global sales of IoT sensors is poised for a whopping 24% CAGR during the course of next decade. Industry’s shift from legacy systems to advanced IoT enabled systems for utmost reliability and accuracy of data is creating potential growth opportunities for the IoT sensors market. Smart city initiatives, fueling the demand for smart lighting, smart meters, smart parking, smart payment systems, connected vehicles, and smart waste management practices will remain among the key factors propelling the growth of IoT sensors market. A new Persistence Market Research (PMR) report forecasts an impressive growth outlook for the global IoT sensors market during 2019-2029.

Key Takeaways – IoT Sensors Market Study

As compared to other developing regions, sales of IoT Sensors are anticipated to be higher in the countries of East Asia

In terms of value, the connected cars application segment is identified as the fastest growing segment in the forecast period of 2019-2029

Lack of IoT data security and increasing data and bandwidth connectivity issues are key challenges for manufacturers in the IoT sensors market

Demand for IoT Sensors from the automotive & transportation sector is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21670

Manufacturers in the IoT sensors market should be eying profits in the healthcare sector. Spectacular growth in demand for wearable electronics such as hearing aids will present promising opportunities to IoT sensors market players over the following years.

Who Is Winning in IoT Sensors Market?

The IoT Sensors market is highly fragmented with presence of many large and mid-sized regional players. Key players in the IoT sensors market focus on innovation and geographic expansion through partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions of local and regional players in order to enhance their geographic footprint and product portfolio.

In June 2019, Infineon Technologies, a Germany-based semiconductor manufacturer, announced the acquisition of Cypress Semiconductors to enhance its product portfolio and expand into the automotive, industrial, and IoT hardware markets.

Some of the key players in the IoT Sensors market include

Bosch Sensortec

Texas Instruments

TDK (Invensense)

TE Connectivity

Broadcom (Avago)

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technology

Analog Devices

Omron

Honeywell International

Siemens

General Electric

SmartThings

Murata Manufacturing

For critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/21670

Know More About IoT Sensors Market

PMR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global IoT Sensors market, analyzing historical demand from 2014-2018, and forecast statistics for 2019-2029. The study offers growth projections of the IoT Sensors market on the basis of sensor type (humidity sensors, temperature sensors, pressure sensors, accelerators, magnetic sensors, gyroscopes, inertial sensors, image sensors, proximity sensors, motion sensors, acoustic sensors and others), application (home automation, smart consumer appliances, traffic management, smart parking, intelligent payment solutions, smart vending machines, connected cars, ADAS, telemedicine, patient monitoring, precision farming, and others), vertical (consumer, automotive & transportation, manufacturing, smart city, consumer goods & retail, logistics & supply chain, media & entertainment, BFSI, government, and others), connectivity type (wired (copper and fiber) and wireless (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, NFC, Cellular, and LPWAN)) and across seven major regions.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/21670