Gas Leak Detector Market To Record An Impressive Growth Rate Of US$ 3,143. Mn By 2014-2020
Key driving factors, identified in the global gas leak detectors market are stringent government safety norms, growing investment in oil & gas and chemical Industries and increasing commercial and residential infrastructure development. However, lower profit margin due to intense competition deferred investments in oil and gas might pose a challenge towards the growth of the global gas leak detector market. Some of the major trends identified in the global gas leak detector market are the use of internet of everything (IoT) and artificial neural network technology and gas leak detectors.
On the basis of technology type, the electrochemical-based gas leak detector is the predominant segment with a total share of about 38%, whilst the ultrasonic, semiconductor and infrared based gas leak detector cumulatively accounted for 46.6% % in the global gas leak detector market value in 2014. When compared with other remaining technology segment the infrared based gas leak detectors is projected to grow at higher CAGR of 6.30% over the forecast period.
Key market participants covered in the report include
- MSA Safety Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Tyco International plc.
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.
- Emerson Electric Company.
- Others.
For in-depth competitive analysis, buy
