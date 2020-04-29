Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At US$ 12,653.4 million By 2014-2020
Healthcare cloud computing refers to a process which involves delivering hosted medical services to the clients. These services can be classified into majorly three types: infrastructure-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, and software-as-a-service. A cloud can be public, private, hybrid or community in nature.
Microsoft Corporation and International Business Machines Corporation are some of the leading players in the global market for healthcare cloud computing market. Some of the other major players in healthcare cloud computing market are
- Microsoft Corporation.
- ORACLE CORPORATION.
- International Business Machines Corporation.
- Dell Inc.
- CareCloud Corporation.
- Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
- Merge Healthcare Incorporated.
- Other.
- Non-Clinical Information Systems
- Clinical Information Systems
- Electronic Medical Records (EMR)
- Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)
- Pharmacy Information System (PIS)
- Radiology Information System (RIS)
- Laboratory Information System (LIS)
- Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) System
- Private Cloud
- Public Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
- Community Cloud
- Software
- Services
- Hardware
- Software-as-a-service (SaaS)
- Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS)
- Platform-as-a-service (PaaS)
- North America
- U.S.
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Asia
- China
- Japan
