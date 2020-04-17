In-depth Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market | Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Growth Analysis 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The report titled Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Key companies operating in the global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market include _BlueScope, NSSMC, ArcelorMittal, Dongkuk Steel, ThyssenKrupp, Severstal, U.S. Steel, JSW Steel, NLMK Group, Dongbu Steel, Essar Steel, POSCO, JFE Steel, Shenzhen Welmetal, Shandong Guanzhou, Jiangsu Liba Enterprise, Zhaojian Metal Product, HBIS Steel, Yieh Phui (China) Technomaterial, Zhuhai Speedbird, Suzhou Yangtze New Materials, Hesheng Special Material, YSS (Hefei), East New Materials (Qingdao) Technology, Sutor, Baowu Group, Ansteel, Shandong Kerui Steel, Shanghai Huahai

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet industry.

Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Segment By Type:

Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Segment By Applications:

Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Air Conditioning, TV, Microwave Oven, Water Heater, Lighting, Other

Critical questions addressed by the Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

? Which region will lead the global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market in terms of growth ?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

? How will the global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market develop in the mid to long term?

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hot Dip Galvanized Plate

1.4.3 Hot Dip Aluminum Zinc Plate

1.4.4 Galvanized Steel Sheet

1.4.5 Cold Rolled Plate

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Refrigerator

1.5.3 Washing Machine

1.5.4 Air Conditioning

1.5.5 TV

1.5.6 Microwave Oven

1.5.7 Water Heater

1.5.8 Lighting

1.5.9 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Industry

1.6.1.1 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet by Country

6.1.1 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet by Country

7.1.1 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BlueScope

11.1.1 BlueScope Corporation Information

11.1.2 BlueScope Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 BlueScope Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BlueScope Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products Offered

11.1.5 BlueScope Recent Development

11.2 NSSMC

11.2.1 NSSMC Corporation Information

11.2.2 NSSMC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 NSSMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 NSSMC Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products Offered

11.2.5 NSSMC Recent Development

11.3 ArcelorMittal

11.3.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

11.3.2 ArcelorMittal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 ArcelorMittal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 ArcelorMittal Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products Offered

11.3.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

11.4 Dongkuk Steel

11.4.1 Dongkuk Steel Corporation Information

11.4.2 Dongkuk Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Dongkuk Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Dongkuk Steel Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products Offered

11.4.5 Dongkuk Steel Recent Development

11.5 ThyssenKrupp

11.5.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information

11.5.2 ThyssenKrupp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 ThyssenKrupp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 ThyssenKrupp Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products Offered

11.5.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Development

11.6 Severstal

11.6.1 Severstal Corporation Information

11.6.2 Severstal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Severstal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Severstal Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products Offered

11.6.5 Severstal Recent Development

11.7 U.S. Steel

11.7.1 U.S. Steel Corporation Information

11.7.2 U.S. Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 U.S. Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 U.S. Steel Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products Offered

11.7.5 U.S. Steel Recent Development

11.8 JSW Steel

11.8.1 JSW Steel Corporation Information

11.8.2 JSW Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 JSW Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 JSW Steel Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products Offered

11.8.5 JSW Steel Recent Development

11.9 NLMK Group

11.9.1 NLMK Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 NLMK Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 NLMK Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 NLMK Group Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products Offered

11.9.5 NLMK Group Recent Development

11.10 Dongbu Steel

11.10.1 Dongbu Steel Corporation Information

11.10.2 Dongbu Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Dongbu Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Dongbu Steel Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products Offered

11.10.5 Dongbu Steel Recent Development

11.12 POSCO

11.12.1 POSCO Corporation Information

11.12.2 POSCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 POSCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 POSCO Products Offered

11.12.5 POSCO Recent Development

11.13 JFE Steel

11.13.1 JFE Steel Corporation Information

11.13.2 JFE Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 JFE Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 JFE Steel Products Offered

11.13.5 JFE Steel Recent Development

11.14 Shenzhen Welmetal

11.14.1 Shenzhen Welmetal Corporation Information

11.14.2 Shenzhen Welmetal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Shenzhen Welmetal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Shenzhen Welmetal Products Offered

11.14.5 Shenzhen Welmetal Recent Development

11.15 Shandong Guanzhou

11.15.1 Shandong Guanzhou Corporation Information

11.15.2 Shandong Guanzhou Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Shandong Guanzhou Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Shandong Guanzhou Products Offered

11.15.5 Shandong Guanzhou Recent Development

11.16 Jiangsu Liba Enterprise

11.16.1 Jiangsu Liba Enterprise Corporation Information

11.16.2 Jiangsu Liba Enterprise Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Jiangsu Liba Enterprise Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Jiangsu Liba Enterprise Products Offered

11.16.5 Jiangsu Liba Enterprise Recent Development

11.17 Zhaojian Metal Product

11.17.1 Zhaojian Metal Product Corporation Information

11.17.2 Zhaojian Metal Product Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Zhaojian Metal Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Zhaojian Metal Product Products Offered

11.17.5 Zhaojian Metal Product Recent Development

11.18 HBIS Steel

11.18.1 HBIS Steel Corporation Information

11.18.2 HBIS Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 HBIS Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 HBIS Steel Products Offered

11.18.5 HBIS Steel Recent Development

11.19 Yieh Phui (China) Technomaterial

11.19.1 Yieh Phui (China) Technomaterial Corporation Information

11.19.2 Yieh Phui (China) Technomaterial Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Yieh Phui (China) Technomaterial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Yieh Phui (China) Technomaterial Products Offered

11.19.5 Yieh Phui (China) Technomaterial Recent Development

11.20 Zhuhai Speedbird

11.20.1 Zhuhai Speedbird Corporation Information

11.20.2 Zhuhai Speedbird Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Zhuhai Speedbird Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Zhuhai Speedbird Products Offered

11.20.5 Zhuhai Speedbird Recent Development

11.21 Suzhou Yangtze New Materials

11.21.1 Suzhou Yangtze New Materials Corporation Information

11.21.2 Suzhou Yangtze New Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.21.3 Suzhou Yangtze New Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Suzhou Yangtze New Materials Products Offered

11.21.5 Suzhou Yangtze New Materials Recent Development

11.22 Hesheng Special Material

11.22.1 Hesheng Special Material Corporation Information

11.22.2 Hesheng Special Material Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.22.3 Hesheng Special Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Hesheng Special Material Products Offered

11.22.5 Hesheng Special Material Recent Development

11.23 YSS (Hefei)

11.23.1 YSS (Hefei) Corporation Information

11.23.2 YSS (Hefei) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.23.3 YSS (Hefei) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 YSS (Hefei) Products Offered

11.23.5 YSS (Hefei) Recent Development

11.24 East New Materials (Qingdao) Technology

11.24.1 East New Materials (Qingdao) Technology Corporation Information

11.24.2 East New Materials (Qingdao) Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.24.3 East New Materials (Qingdao) Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 East New Materials (Qingdao) Technology Products Offered

11.24.5 East New Materials (Qingdao) Technology Recent Development

11.25 Sutor

11.25.1 Sutor Corporation Information

11.25.2 Sutor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.25.3 Sutor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Sutor Products Offered

11.25.5 Sutor Recent Development

11.26 Baowu Group

11.26.1 Baowu Group Corporation Information

11.26.2 Baowu Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.26.3 Baowu Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.26.4 Baowu Group Products Offered

11.26.5 Baowu Group Recent Development

11.27 Ansteel

11.27.1 Ansteel Corporation Information

11.27.2 Ansteel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.27.3 Ansteel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.27.4 Ansteel Products Offered

11.27.5 Ansteel Recent Development

11.28 Shandong Kerui Steel

11.28.1 Shandong Kerui Steel Corporation Information

11.28.2 Shandong Kerui Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.28.3 Shandong Kerui Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.28.4 Shandong Kerui Steel Products Offered

11.28.5 Shandong Kerui Steel Recent Development

11.29 Shanghai Huahai

11.29.1 Shanghai Huahai Corporation Information

11.29.2 Shanghai Huahai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.29.3 Shanghai Huahai Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.29.4 Shanghai Huahai Products Offered

11.29.5 Shanghai Huahai Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

