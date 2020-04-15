Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Yoga Mat Market | Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2026
Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Yoga Mat Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Yoga Mat Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Yoga Mat Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.
The report titled Global Yoga Mat Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Yoga Mat market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Yoga Mat market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Yoga Mat market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.
Key companies operating in the global Yoga Mat market include _Lululemon, Manduka PROlite, Jade Yoga, Hugger Mugger Para Rubber, PrAna Revolutionary, Gaiam, Easyoga, HATHAYOGA, Kharma Khare, Hosa, Yogabum, Aerolite, Aurorae, Barefoot Yoga, Keep well, Khataland, Microcell Composite, Yogarugs, Copeactive, Yogasana, A. Kolckmann, JiangXi Lveten Plastic, Liforme, Starlight Yoga, Bean Products
Segmental Analysis :
The report has classified the global Yoga Mat industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Yoga Mat manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Yoga Mat industry.
Global Yoga Mat Market Segment By Type:
PVC yoga mats, Rubber yoga mats, TPE yoga mats, Other yoga mats
Global Yoga Mat Market Segment By Applications:
Household, Yoga club, Others
Critical questions addressed by the Yoga Mat Market report
- What are the key market drivers and restraints?
- What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?
- Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?
- Which region will lead the global Yoga Mat market in terms of growth?
- What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future?
- What are the upcoming applications?
- How will the global Yoga Mat market develop in the mid to long term?
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Yoga Mat Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Yoga Mat Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Yoga Mat Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 PVC yoga mats
1.4.3 Rubber yoga mats
1.4.4 TPE yoga mats
1.4.5 Other yoga mats
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Yoga Mat Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Household
1.5.3 Yoga club
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Yoga Mat Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Yoga Mat Industry
1.6.1.1 Yoga Mat Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Yoga Mat Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Yoga Mat Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Yoga Mat Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Yoga Mat Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Yoga Mat Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Yoga Mat Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Yoga Mat Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Yoga Mat Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Yoga Mat Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Yoga Mat Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Yoga Mat Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Yoga Mat Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Yoga Mat Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Yoga Mat Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Yoga Mat Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Yoga Mat Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Yoga Mat Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Yoga Mat Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Yoga Mat Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Yoga Mat Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Yoga Mat Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Yoga Mat Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Yoga Mat Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Yoga Mat Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Yoga Mat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Yoga Mat Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Yoga Mat Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Yoga Mat Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Yoga Mat Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Yoga Mat Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Yoga Mat Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Yoga Mat Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Yoga Mat by Country
6.1.1 North America Yoga Mat Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Yoga Mat Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Yoga Mat Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Yoga Mat Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Yoga Mat by Country
7.1.1 Europe Yoga Mat Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Yoga Mat Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Yoga Mat Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Yoga Mat Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Yoga Mat by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Yoga Mat Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Yoga Mat Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Yoga Mat Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Yoga Mat Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Lululemon
11.1.1 Lululemon Corporation Information
11.1.2 Lululemon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Lululemon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Lululemon Yoga Mat Products Offered
11.1.5 Lululemon Recent Development
11.2 Manduka PROlite
11.2.1 Manduka PROlite Corporation Information
11.2.2 Manduka PROlite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Manduka PROlite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat Products Offered
11.2.5 Manduka PROlite Recent Development
11.3 Jade Yoga
11.3.1 Jade Yoga Corporation Information
11.3.2 Jade Yoga Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Jade Yoga Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Jade Yoga Yoga Mat Products Offered
11.3.5 Jade Yoga Recent Development
11.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
11.4.1 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Corporation Information
11.4.2 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Yoga Mat Products Offered
11.4.5 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Recent Development
11.5 PrAna Revolutionary
11.5.1 PrAna Revolutionary Corporation Information
11.5.2 PrAna Revolutionary Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 PrAna Revolutionary Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 PrAna Revolutionary Yoga Mat Products Offered
11.5.5 PrAna Revolutionary Recent Development
11.6 Gaiam, Easyoga
11.6.1 Gaiam, Easyoga Corporation Information
11.6.2 Gaiam, Easyoga Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Gaiam, Easyoga Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Gaiam, Easyoga Yoga Mat Products Offered
11.6.5 Gaiam, Easyoga Recent Development
11.7 HATHAYOGA
11.7.1 HATHAYOGA Corporation Information
11.7.2 HATHAYOGA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 HATHAYOGA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 HATHAYOGA Yoga Mat Products Offered
11.7.5 HATHAYOGA Recent Development
11.8 Kharma Khare
11.8.1 Kharma Khare Corporation Information
11.8.2 Kharma Khare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Kharma Khare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Kharma Khare Yoga Mat Products Offered
11.8.5 Kharma Khare Recent Development
11.9 Hosa
11.9.1 Hosa Corporation Information
11.9.2 Hosa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Hosa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Hosa Yoga Mat Products Offered
11.9.5 Hosa Recent Development
11.10 Yogabum
11.10.1 Yogabum Corporation Information
11.10.2 Yogabum Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Yogabum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Yogabum Yoga Mat Products Offered
11.10.5 Yogabum Recent Development
11.12 Aurorae
11.12.1 Aurorae Corporation Information
11.12.2 Aurorae Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Aurorae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Aurorae Products Offered
11.12.5 Aurorae Recent Development
11.13 Barefoot Yoga
11.13.1 Barefoot Yoga Corporation Information
11.13.2 Barefoot Yoga Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Barefoot Yoga Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Barefoot Yoga Products Offered
11.13.5 Barefoot Yoga Recent Development
11.14 Keep well
11.14.1 Keep well Corporation Information
11.14.2 Keep well Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Keep well Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Keep well Products Offered
11.14.5 Keep well Recent Development
11.15 Khataland
11.15.1 Khataland Corporation Information
11.15.2 Khataland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Khataland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Khataland Products Offered
11.15.5 Khataland Recent Development
11.16 Microcell Composite
11.16.1 Microcell Composite Corporation Information
11.16.2 Microcell Composite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Microcell Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Microcell Composite Products Offered
11.16.5 Microcell Composite Recent Development
11.17 Yogarugs
11.17.1 Yogarugs Corporation Information
11.17.2 Yogarugs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Yogarugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Yogarugs Products Offered
11.17.5 Yogarugs Recent Development
11.18 Copeactive
11.18.1 Copeactive Corporation Information
11.18.2 Copeactive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 Copeactive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Copeactive Products Offered
11.18.5 Copeactive Recent Development
11.19 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann
11.19.1 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Corporation Information
11.19.2 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.19.3 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Products Offered
11.19.5 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Recent Development
11.20 JiangXi Lveten Plastic
11.20.1 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Corporation Information
11.20.2 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.20.3 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Products Offered
11.20.5 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Recent Development
11.21 Liforme
11.21.1 Liforme Corporation Information
11.21.2 Liforme Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.21.3 Liforme Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Liforme Products Offered
11.21.5 Liforme Recent Development
11.22 Starlight Yoga
11.22.1 Starlight Yoga Corporation Information
11.22.2 Starlight Yoga Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.22.3 Starlight Yoga Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 Starlight Yoga Products Offered
11.22.5 Starlight Yoga Recent Development
11.23 Bean Products
11.23.1 Bean Products Corporation Information
11.23.2 Bean Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.23.3 Bean Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.23.4 Bean Products Products Offered
11.23.5 Bean Products Recent Development
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Yoga Mat Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Yoga Mat Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Yoga Mat Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Yoga Mat Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Yoga Mat Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Yoga Mat Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Yoga Mat Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Yoga Mat Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Yoga Mat Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Yoga Mat Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Yoga Mat Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Yoga Mat Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Yoga Mat Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Yoga Mat Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Yoga Mat Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Yoga Mat Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Yoga Mat Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Yoga Mat Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Yoga Mat Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Yoga Mat Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Yoga Mat Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
