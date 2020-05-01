20.9% Growth Rate for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market by 2025 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

According to Market Study Report, Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Report in PDF Format at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=508000

The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is projected to reach US$ 24.4 Billion by 2025 from US$ 7.8 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.9%. This report spread across 216 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 121 Tables and 39 figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market:

Illumina Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

BGI Group (China)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Macrogen (South Korea)

Hamilton Company (US)

Lucigen (US)

Intrexon Bioinformatics GmbH (Germany)

Partek Incorporated (US)

DNASTAR Inc. (US)

DNAnexus (US)

SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd. (India)

GENEWIZ (US)

Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

10x Genomics (US)

On the basis of technology, the NGS market is segmented into sequencing by synthesis (SBS), ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing, nanopore sequencing, and other sequencing technologies. In 2018, the SBS segment accounted for the largest share of the NGS market. The dominant market position of this segment is mainly due to the development of new and advanced NGS platforms and the increasing demand for Illumina’s systems, as it is the major provider of SBS-based NGS platforms (including the HiSeq MiSeq series and NextSeq).

Avail Discount at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=508000

Based on applications, the NGS market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery, agricultural & animal research, and other applications, which include marine research and research in biofuels, forensics, metagenomic studies, and evolutionary studies. Of all these application segments, diagnostics accounted for the largest share of the NGS market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of new cancer cases across the globe, favorable reimbursement scenario for NGS-based tests in the US, and increasing focus of key market players on developing NGS-based products & services for cancer and NIPT.

Competitive Landscape of Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

2.1.2 Innovators

2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.1.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Scenario (2015-2019)

4 NGS Market Ranking, By Top Three Market Players (2018)

Inquire more @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=508000

Research Coverage:

This report studies the NGS market based on product & service, technology, application, end user, and region. It studies major factors (such as drivers and restraints) affecting market growth. The report also analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. It analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market.