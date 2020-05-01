Neuromodulation Market Expected to Grow at 8.8 Billion In Revenue by 2025

According to Market Study Report, Neuromodulation market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Neuromodulation market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Neuromodulation market.

The Global Neuromodulation Market size is projected to reach USD 8.8 Billion by 2025 from US$ 5.8 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.6%. This report spread across 156 Pages, Profiling 14 Companies and Supported with 177 Tables and 25 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Neuromodulation Market include are Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott (US), LivaNova (UK), Synapse Biomedical, Inc. (US), Nevro Corporation (US), NeuroSigma (US), NeuroPace (US), Neuronetics (US), and BioControl Medical (Israel).

Based on Technology, the neuromodulation market is segmented into internal neuromodulation and external neuromodulation. The internal neuromodulation segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This segment is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth in this segment is driven primarily by reductions in post-surgical complications and length of hospital stay, as well as long-term cost savings associated with the use of internal neuromodulation devices.

Based on Type, the external neuromodulation market is segmented into transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), and respiratory electrical stimulation (RES).TENS accounted for the largest share of the external neuromodulation market in 2019, owing to the higher incidence of chronic disorders, the wide range of applications of these devices, their cost-effectiveness, and the rising demand for non-invasive therapy.

“Asia Pacific neuromodulation market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the high incidence of neurological disorders, increasing public and private investments, and ongoing research.

Competitive Landscape of Neuromodulation Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

3 Competitive Scenario

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market) (2019)

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Innovators

4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

4.4 Emerging Companies

