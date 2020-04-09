COVID-19 Impact on Reciprocating Engines Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Reciprocating Engines Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Reciprocating Engines Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Reciprocating Engines Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The report titled Global Reciprocating Engines Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Reciprocating Engines market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Reciprocating Engines market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Reciprocating Engines market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Key companies operating in the global Reciprocating Engines market include _GE Energy, Clarke Energy, Siemens Energy, Rolls Royce Plc., ABB, Baxi, Bosch Thermotechnology, Brush Electrical Machines, Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor AS, Veolia, ENER-G Combined Power, Foster Wheeler AG, Turbomach S.A., The Viessmann

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Reciprocating Engines industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Reciprocating Engines manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Reciprocating Engines industry.

Global Reciprocating Engines Market Segment By Type:

Single Cylinder, Multi Cylinder

Global Reciprocating Engines Market Segment By Applications:

Transportation, Energy, Oil & Gas, Other

Critical questions addressed by the Reciprocating Engines Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

? Which region will lead the global Reciprocating Engines market in terms of growth ?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

? How will the global Reciprocating Engines market develop in the mid to long term?

Table Of Content

1 Reciprocating Engines Market Overview

1.1 Reciprocating Engines Product Overview

1.2 Reciprocating Engines Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single Cylinder

1.2.2 Multi Cylinder

1.3 Global Reciprocating Engines Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Reciprocating Engines Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Reciprocating Engines Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Reciprocating Engines Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Reciprocating Engines Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Reciprocating Engines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Reciprocating Engines Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Reciprocating Engines Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Reciprocating Engines Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Reciprocating Engines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Reciprocating Engines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Reciprocating Engines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Reciprocating Engines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Reciprocating Engines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Reciprocating Engines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Reciprocating Engines Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Reciprocating Engines Industry

1.5.1.1 Reciprocating Engines Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Reciprocating Engines Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Reciprocating Engines Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Reciprocating Engines Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Reciprocating Engines Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Reciprocating Engines Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Reciprocating Engines Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Reciprocating Engines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Reciprocating Engines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Reciprocating Engines Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Reciprocating Engines Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Reciprocating Engines as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Reciprocating Engines Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Reciprocating Engines Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Reciprocating Engines Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Reciprocating Engines Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Reciprocating Engines Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Reciprocating Engines Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Reciprocating Engines Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Reciprocating Engines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Reciprocating Engines Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Reciprocating Engines Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Reciprocating Engines Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Reciprocating Engines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Reciprocating Engines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Reciprocating Engines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Reciprocating Engines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Reciprocating Engines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Reciprocating Engines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Reciprocating Engines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Reciprocating Engines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Reciprocating Engines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Reciprocating Engines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Reciprocating Engines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Reciprocating Engines by Application

4.1 Reciprocating Engines Segment by Application

4.1.1 Transportation

4.1.2 Energy

4.1.3 Oil & Gas

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Reciprocating Engines Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Reciprocating Engines Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Reciprocating Engines Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Reciprocating Engines Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Reciprocating Engines by Application

4.5.2 Europe Reciprocating Engines by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Reciprocating Engines by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Reciprocating Engines by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Reciprocating Engines by Application

5 North America Reciprocating Engines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Reciprocating Engines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Reciprocating Engines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Reciprocating Engines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Reciprocating Engines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Reciprocating Engines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Reciprocating Engines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Reciprocating Engines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Reciprocating Engines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Reciprocating Engines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Reciprocating Engines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Reciprocating Engines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Reciprocating Engines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Reciprocating Engines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Reciprocating Engines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Reciprocating Engines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Reciprocating Engines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Reciprocating Engines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Reciprocating Engines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Reciprocating Engines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Reciprocating Engines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Reciprocating Engines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Reciprocating Engines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Reciprocating Engines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Reciprocating Engines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Reciprocating Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Reciprocating Engines Business

10.1 GE Energy

10.1.1 GE Energy Corporation Information

10.1.2 GE Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 GE Energy Reciprocating Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 GE Energy Reciprocating Engines Products Offered

10.1.5 GE Energy Recent Development

10.2 Clarke Energy

10.2.1 Clarke Energy Corporation Information

10.2.2 Clarke Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Clarke Energy Reciprocating Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 GE Energy Reciprocating Engines Products Offered

10.2.5 Clarke Energy Recent Development

10.3 Siemens Energy

10.3.1 Siemens Energy Corporation Information

10.3.2 Siemens Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Siemens Energy Reciprocating Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Siemens Energy Reciprocating Engines Products Offered

10.3.5 Siemens Energy Recent Development

10.4 Rolls Royce Plc.

10.4.1 Rolls Royce Plc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Rolls Royce Plc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Rolls Royce Plc. Reciprocating Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Rolls Royce Plc. Reciprocating Engines Products Offered

10.4.5 Rolls Royce Plc. Recent Development

10.5 ABB

10.5.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.5.2 ABB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 ABB Reciprocating Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 ABB Reciprocating Engines Products Offered

10.5.5 ABB Recent Development

10.6 Baxi

10.6.1 Baxi Corporation Information

10.6.2 Baxi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Baxi Reciprocating Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Baxi Reciprocating Engines Products Offered

10.6.5 Baxi Recent Development

10.7 Bosch Thermotechnology

10.7.1 Bosch Thermotechnology Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bosch Thermotechnology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Bosch Thermotechnology Reciprocating Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Bosch Thermotechnology Reciprocating Engines Products Offered

10.7.5 Bosch Thermotechnology Recent Development

10.8 Brush Electrical Machines

10.8.1 Brush Electrical Machines Corporation Information

10.8.2 Brush Electrical Machines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Brush Electrical Machines Reciprocating Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Brush Electrical Machines Reciprocating Engines Products Offered

10.8.5 Brush Electrical Machines Recent Development

10.9 Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor AS

10.9.1 Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor AS Corporation Information

10.9.2 Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor AS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor AS Reciprocating Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor AS Reciprocating Engines Products Offered

10.9.5 Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor AS Recent Development

10.10 Veolia

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Reciprocating Engines Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Veolia Reciprocating Engines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Veolia Recent Development

10.11 ENER-G Combined Power

10.11.1 ENER-G Combined Power Corporation Information

10.11.2 ENER-G Combined Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 ENER-G Combined Power Reciprocating Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 ENER-G Combined Power Reciprocating Engines Products Offered

10.11.5 ENER-G Combined Power Recent Development

10.12 Foster Wheeler AG

10.12.1 Foster Wheeler AG Corporation Information

10.12.2 Foster Wheeler AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Foster Wheeler AG Reciprocating Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Foster Wheeler AG Reciprocating Engines Products Offered

10.12.5 Foster Wheeler AG Recent Development

10.13 Turbomach S.A.

10.13.1 Turbomach S.A. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Turbomach S.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Turbomach S.A. Reciprocating Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Turbomach S.A. Reciprocating Engines Products Offered

10.13.5 Turbomach S.A. Recent Development

10.14 The Viessmann

10.14.1 The Viessmann Corporation Information

10.14.2 The Viessmann Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 The Viessmann Reciprocating Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 The Viessmann Reciprocating Engines Products Offered

10.14.5 The Viessmann Recent Development

11 Reciprocating Engines Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Reciprocating Engines Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Reciprocating Engines Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

