Global eSIM Market Report 2020 by Technology and Top Key Players- Gemalto, Stmicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Giesecke & Devrient and more…
A new market study, titled “Global eSIM Market Research Report 2020”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
ESIM Market
This report focuses on eSIM volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall eSIM market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Gemalto
Stmicroelectronics
Infineon Technologies
NXP Semiconductors
Giesecke & Devrient
Deutsche Telekom
Telefonica
NTT Docomo
Singtel
Sierra Wireless
Apple
AT&T
CLX Communications
Etisalat
Idemia
Jasper
Orange
Samsung Electronics
Telenor Connexion
Telit
Vodafone
China Uincom
China Mobile
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Segment by Type
IoT M2M-related eSIM
Consumer Wearable Device eSIM
Others
Segment by Application
Connected Cars
Laptops
Wearables
Smartphones
Tablets
Others
