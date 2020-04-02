Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Technology (Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing, NLP, Computer Vision)- Global Forecast to 2025

The Global research report titled Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 200 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market is expected to be valued at USD 6.46 Billion in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 40.09 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 29.79% during the forecast period.

Top Companies profiled in the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market include are NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), IBM (US), Micron (US), Samsung Electronics (Korea), Xilinx (US), Amazon(US), Alphabet (US), Facebook (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce(US), Baidu (China), Sentient Technologies (US), Albert Technologies (Israel), and Oculus360 (US).Some of the other key companies included in the report are Twitter (US), Oracle (US), InsideSales (US), Persado (US), Mariana (US), Drawbridge (US), Narrative Science (US), Appier (US), GumGum (US), and Zensed (Sweden).

“Search advertising to hold largest share of AI in marketing market in 2018”

Search advertising applications are more sophisticated and deliver near-exact results to the search query. Improved algorithms, which now go beyond keyword matching, are fundamentally driving the growth of search advertising in small and medium-sized enterprises. Moreover, improved software to detect misspellings is further supplementing the growth of AI in search advertising.

“Market for machine learning to grow at highest CAGR between 2018 and 2025”

Machine learning holds a major share of the AI in marketing market. This is attributed to enormous availability of data, also called big data, and increasing adoption of ML by enterprises and federal agencies to gain useful insights. Machine learning’s ability to collect and handle big data, along with its increased ability to perform previously impossible calculations, is fueling the growth of the market for machine learning.

“AI in marketing market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR between 2018 and 2025”

China, Japan, South Korea, and India are among the major countries driving the AI in marketing market in APAC.The increasing adoption of deep learning and NLP technologies in finance, agriculture, marketing, and law applications is also driving the market in this region. Growing e-commerce, online streaming, and increasing internet penetration have resulted in the growth of marketing industries.

Target Audience for Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market:

Semiconductor companies

Technology providers

Universities and research organizations

System integrators

AI solution providers

AI platform providers

Cloud service providers

AI system providers

Investors and venture capitalists

