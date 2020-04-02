Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market 2026: Some Basic Influencing Factors Making It’s Booming Industry

According to Market Study Report, Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market.

The Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market is projected to reach US$ 38.2 Billion by 2026 from US$ 8.8 Billion in 2019, at the highest CAGR of 23.3%.

Top Companies profiled in the Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market include are NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Xilinx Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Darktrace (UK), Cylance Inc. (US), Vectra AI, Inc. (US), ThreatMetrix Inc. (US), Securonix Inc. (US), Sift Science (US), Acalvio Technologies (US), SparkCognition Inc. (US), Palo Alto Networks Inc. (US), and Symantec Corporation (US).

Software holds a major share of the overall AI in cybersecurity market owing to developments in AI software and related software development kits. AI systems require different types of software, including application program interfaces, such as language, speech, vision, and sensor data, along with machine learning algorithms, to realize the applications for cybersecurity. The software platforms and solutions are available at higher costs as there are only a limited number of experts that develop machine learning algorithms.

Risk and compliance is the major application in the AI in cybersecurity market and is, therefore, expected to hold large market share during the forecast period. With the latest development of AI-enabled risk and compliance management solution, along with its higher adoption rate among end users, the deployment of this solution has become an integral part of companies to manage their performance effectively.

APAC is expected to be the largest AI in cybersecurity market during the forecast period. This market is further divided into China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the Rest of APAC. The Rest of APAC includes Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand. China is the largest market among all APAC countries. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are witnessing growth in the AI in cybersecurity and its start-ups. SMEs and large enterprises in this region are rapidly adopting cybersecurity solutions to ensure security of their networks, web, and mobile applications.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To provide the illustrative segmentation, analysis, and projection of the main regional markets

To describe and forecast the artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market, in terms of value, by offering, deployment type, security type, technology, application, end user

To describe and forecast the artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market , in terms of value, by region—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market positions in terms of ranking and core competencies, along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, product developments, and ongoing research and development (R&D) in the artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market

Competitive Landscape of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players

3 Competitive Situations and Trends

3.1 Product Launches

3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, & Contracts

3.3 Expansions

3.4 Acquisitions

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

4.3 Innovators

4.4 Emerging Companies