Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market size by top leading players, opportunities, revenue growth, trends, outlook and forecasts to 2025

The Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market is expected to be valued at US$ 152.4 Million in 2018 and is likely to reach US$ 2,222.5 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 46.65% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players profiled in the Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market include are Intel (US), NVIDIA (US), IBM (US), Micron (US), Samsung (South Korea), Xilinx (US), Amazon (US), Microsoft (US), Airbus (France), Boeing (US), General Electric (US), Thales (France), Lockheed Martin (US), and Garmin (US).

“Virtual assistants expected to hold a major share of the AI in aviation market in 2018”

AI-based virtual assistants help airline companies improve the productivity and efficiency of their pilots by reducing their recurring works, such as changing radio channels, reading wind forecasts, and providing position information on request, among others. These recurring jobs are taken care by AI-enabled virtual assistants. Companies such as Garmin (US) offer AI-enabled audio panels, which are useful for pilots. Virtual assistants are also used by airline companies to improve customer services.

“AI in aviation market in APAC expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2025”

China and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of the AI in aviation market in APAC. The increasing adoption of machine learning and NLP technologies for virtual assistance and training applications in the aviation sector is supporting the growth of the AI in aviation market in this region. There is a huge demand for AI technologies from these countries to increase the efficiency of their aviation sector.

Research Coverage:

The AI in aviation market, by offering, covers hardware, software, and services

The AI in aviation market, by technology, covers machine learning, natural language processing, context awareness computing, and computer vision

The AI in aviation market, by application, covers virtual assistants, smart maintenance, manufacturing, training, surveillance, flight operations, dynamic pricing, and others

The geographic analysis has been done with regard to North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW

Target Audience for Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market:

Semiconductor companies

Technology providers

Universities and research organizations

System integrators

AI solution providers

AI platform providers

Cloud service providers

AI system providers

Investors and venture capitalists

