Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market by size, share, development, industry growth and demand forecast to 2025

According to the new market research report on AI (chipsets), this market is expected to be worth USD 7.06 Billion in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 59.26 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Major Vendors profiled in the Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market:

NVIDIA (US)

Intel (US)

Xilinx (US)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Micron Technology (US)

Qualcomm Technologies (US)

IBM (US)

Google (US)

Microsoft (US)

AWS (US)

The market for computer vision is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025.Computer vision is being widely adopted in manufacturing industries, especially for robotic application, and in the automotive sector. In the automotive sector, this technology plays a significant role in semiautonomous and autonomous cars as these cars cannot understand human hand signal or any other gestures without computer vision.

The market for the manufacturing industry is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Rising labor cost for manufacturing goods is one of the major drivers for the growth of AI-enabled robots in the manufacturing sector. In addition, trends such as Industry 4.0 are complementing the growth of the market in the manufacturing sector.

“AI (chipsets) market in APAC expected to grow at highest CAGR”

This report covers the AI (chipsets) market in North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. The increasing adoption of deep learning and NLP technologies in finance, agriculture, marketing, and law applications is driving the market in APAC. Concurrently, growing e-commerce, online streaming, and increasing internet penetration have resulted in the growth of AI technology in marketing industries in the region.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To forecast the market size of the various segments with respect to 4 main regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW

To define, describe, and forecast the artificial intelligence chipsets market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of technology, hardware, end-user industry, and geography

To define, describe, and forecast the AI chipsets market , in terms of volume, segmented on the basis of hardware

, in terms of volume, segmented on the basis of hardware To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, contracts, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D in the AI chip market

