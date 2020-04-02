19.7% Growth Rate for Threat Intelligence Market by 2023 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

The Global research report titled Threat Intelligence Market delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 200 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research an d industry experts team.

The Threat Intelligence Market size is estimated to grow from US$ 5.3 Billion in 2018 to US$ 12.9 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7%.

Top Companies profiled in the Threat Intelligence Market include are Symantec (US), IBM (US), FireEye (US), Check Point (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Dell Technologies (US), McAfee (US), LogRhythm (US), LookingGlass Cyber Solutions (US), Proofpoint (US), Kaspersky (Russia), Group-IB (Russia), AlienVault (US), Webroot (US), Digital Shadows (US), Optiv (US), ThreatConnect (US), CrowdStrike (US), Farsight Security (US), Intel 471 (US), Blueliv (Spain), PhishLabs (US), DomainTools (US), Flashpoint (US), and SurfWatch Labs (US).

The Threat Intelligence Market by solution includes threat intelligence platforms, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), log management, Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), risk and compliance management, incident forensics, and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA). These solutions protect the systems individually, and when integrated with the threat intelligence feeds, they provide comprehensive security to the users.

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of threat intelligence solutions by SMEs to proactively protect their digital assets. SMEs are small in terms of their size but cater to a large number of customers globally. Robust and comprehensive security solutions are not implemented in SMEs, due to financial constraints in these organizations. Weak cyber security and low budget make the organizations more susceptible to advanced cyber-attacks such as ransomware, botnets, zero-day attacks, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs).

APAC includes emerging economies such as India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, which are rapidly deploying threat intelligence solutions. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC threat intelligence market is gaining traction as it provides proactive security measures against the evolving cyber-attacks. SMEs as well as large-scale organizations in the APAC region have become more aware of the increasing cybercrimes and have started adopting threat intelligence solutions and services to combat them.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 20%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 45%

By Designation: C-Level: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%,APAC: 30%, and Others: 5%

Study Objectives:

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market

To forecast the market size of the segments with respect to the 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product launches; mergers and acquisitions; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, in the global market

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies

