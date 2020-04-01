Betaine Market Top Key Players, Demand, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2027: AMINO GmbH, BASF SE, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

The global betaine market accounted for US$ 3,312.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,110.0 Mn by 2027.

The North America region held the largest market share in the global betaine market. The production and consumption rate of betaine is expanding rapidly with US and Canada being the major markets for the betaine industry. North America has evolved as the largest consumers and exporter of betaine products. Betaine production contribute to the national economies across the North America region over the past few years.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003896/

Betaine has been used as a feed supplement in animal nutrition for more than fifty years. It is added to farmed fish feed as an osmolyte to protect fish from the stress of moving from low to high salinity. Salmon liver mitochondria actively take up betaine when exposed to osmotic stress. Betaine serves as osmoregulator and can also be used to reduce the negative effects of heat stress. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulates the levels of betaine to be used in the food or nutraceutical products. This further provides a lucrative opportunity for the key players operating in the betaine market.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003896/

Betaine offers numerous health benefits, such as improved metabolism, muscle strength, power, and endurance, among others. Evidence shows that betaine is a critical nutrient in enhancing the function of internal organs and improving vascular risk metrics. It also helps in improving the digestive function, heart health, liver function and detoxification, fat loss, and muscle mass improvement. In order to digest food, the stomach needs to have adequate acid levels. Lack of acid level affects the digestion process in the human body. The most popular composition of betaine supplements is betaine HCl. Betaine HCl, when consumed as a digestive supplement, promotes the production of additional hydrochloric acid in the stomach, which improves digestion. Research has indicated that betaine can help break down fatty acids in the liver, and aid people in recovering from damage to the liver. Therefore, the health benefits associated with the consumption of betaine is anticipated to fuel the demand over the forecast period.

Some of the players present in global betaine market are American Crystal Sugar Company., AMINO GmbH, BASF SE, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Solvay, Stepan Company, Weifang (shanghai) Sunwin Chemicals Co Ltd, among others.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003896/

Reasons To Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global betaine market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us:

Call: 646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]