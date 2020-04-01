Asia Pacific Drug Delivery Systems Market Future Prospects, Key Players and Forecast To 2027

The growth of the drug delivery systems market is primarily attributed to the rapid technological advancements in diabetes care devices and increasing rate of obesity. However, increasing reuse of pen needles is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, growing medical tourism in the emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Asia Pacific drug delivery systems market in the coming years.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for drug delivery systems included in the report are, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), Centers for Diabetes and Endocrinology (CDE), China Initiative for Diabetes Excellence (CIDE), Vision Health Initiative (VHI) and others.

The advancement in the field of the healthcare industry is driving to the players for more research and developments for the drug delivery systems for the administration purpose required during various medical conditions. The pen needles used in various injection pens have evolved gradually in terms of material, performance, dimensions and safety factors such as sterility and safety packaging. Various manufacturers are coming up with innovative products to sustain in the highly fragmented drug delivery systems market, in the region. Moreover, the easy regulatory approvals in the Asian countries has led to mid-sized companies enter the market and compete with the local and established players.

For instance, in May 2018, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD), one of the leading manufacturers of disposable syringes introduced “Dispovan” insulin pen needle which is the first made-in-India disposable pen needle that is technologically efficient and affordable than that of the currently available products in the market. Development of pen needles with precise lubrication to reduce the pain sensation has been another focus of manufacturers during the research. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors the market for drug delivery systems anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period, in the region.

Obesity is one of the major problem and the biggest concern in all the countries across the region. Currently, more than one in two adults and nearly one in six children are obese. Obesity is one of the major issues that affects people of all ages and incomes globally. Overweight and obesity is the abnormal or excessive fat accumulation in the body leading to impaired health. According to the MoHFW, Government of India, in India is approx. 60 million adults with diabetes (7.8% of the population), of which more than 30 million are undiagnosed or untreated anticipated in 2015. Thus, there is higher increasing risk of developing complications and premature mortality. Obesity plays a major role in increasing diabetes among the population across the region. Physical activity is important to maintain the blood glucose level.

