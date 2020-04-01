Europe Visual Analytics Market to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2025

“Europe Visual analytics market is expected to grow from US$ 628.2 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1416.2 Mn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 10.9 % from the year 2020 to 2025.”

It is becoming more imperative for organizations to operate core and non-core business functions through the cloud, and in line with this, companies are expected to focus on housing everything at one place faster. The advantages of the movement speak for themselves, as using the cloud improves data governance, streamline processes, and manage risk. Those organizations hesitant to make the shift to full integration will quickly find themselves on the back foot as investors increasingly insist on the cloud as a term of the investment. Cloud turns businesses into lean, mean efficient machines, so it is going to become non-negotiable for companies to run in the cloud if they want to remain competitive.

Germany presents a massive opportunity in the field of visual analytics. Germany is one of the leading producers of automobiles in the world, and many major car manufacturing companies are located in the country, including Volkswagen, BMW AG, Audi, and others. Being the hub for the major automotive industries, the predictive maintenance and supply chain management software are extensively used in this industry. Other prominent industries in Germany who are adopting the machine learning technology are retail, healthcare, and public administration.

More than half of the German companies have already started the implementation of visual analytics solutions to reduce cost and risk and increase the bottom line. A company like SAP SE is focusing on the development of analytic solutions. For instance, SAP SE introduced SAP Analytics Cloud; it is one simple cloud for all analytics. This analytic cloud offers its customers with all-in-one integration of data visualization, predictive, and planning capabilities. Thus, the region is anticipating the increasing development and adoption of visual analytic solutions in the forecast period.

Europe VISUAL ANALYTICS MARKET – SEGMENTATION

-Europe Visual Analytics Market , By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premise

-Europe Visual analytics Market , By Business Function

Sales and Marketing

Operations

Finance

Supply Chain

Information Technology

CRM

Human Resources

Others

-Europe Visual Analytics Market , By Vertical

Retail & Consumer Goods Market

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Government

Others

-Europe Visual analytics Market , By Country

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

