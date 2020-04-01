South Africa Contract Logistics Market Revenue to Witness Rapid Growth Upto 2027

“The South Africa contract logistics market accounted to US$ 528.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 782.2 Mn by 2027.”

The automotive sector contributes significant share in the country’s imports and exports, with foreign trade being the essence of South African’s economy. This offers a prosperous opportunity for the contract logistics players to expand their presence in South Africa and also boost the prospects for South Africa contract logistics market.

The swift growth of the manufacturing sector in South Africa to contribute to the contract logistics market growth

The manufacturing industry has witnessed rapid growth in recent times owing to huge investments coming up from the Government of South Africa. This expansion in the manufacturing industry is expected to embrace technological advancements to enhance plant productivity, maintain an edge with the customers, and gain competitive advantage. Steady and consistent economic growth worldwide is a major driving factor for the development and advancements in the manufacturing industry. Further, the manufacturing industry is presently found to be in the middle of a technological renaissance, which is changing the outlook, systems, and processes of the modern factory which would drive the adoptions for contract based logistics. This factor would propel the growth of South Africa contract logistics market.

Technological integration pertaining to the supply chain drive the South Africa contract logistics market

The meteoric rise of on-demand delivery of products has propelled today’s businesses to shift from the conventional in-house logistic models to a more advanced and cost-efficient outsourced or contract based logistics model. Outsourcing the entire supply chain functionality to a more knowledgeable partner on the supply chain management arena reduces the complexities associated with the last mile deliveries. Some of the intangible benefits achieved through outsourcing logistics include cost savings, human capital savings, no lock-in of working capitals, and better access to customer networks. There would be a marked rise in the South Africa contract logistics market anticipating the positive impact of technological integrations.

Type Insights

The South Africa contract logistics market by type was led by insourcing segment. The variation between the logistic types is the method in which the task of logistics is divided. Day-to-day the transportation managers strive to maintain a perfect balance between cost control, keep a check on the shipping operations, and also maintaining a safe working environment for the human personnel deployed. With the required analysis and strategy formulation, the selection of the best method that supports the overall transportation function is extremely critical. Size of the business, the complexity of the shipping operations, and control on the operations, specialization, and stakeholder confidence influence the selection of the logistics type. Both of the logistics types have their own set of advantages and drawbacks.

