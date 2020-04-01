Growing Demand for Mobile Power Plant Market to Significantly Increase Revenues Through 2027

“The Global Mobile Power Plant Market accounted for US$ 1,619.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027 to account to US$ 4,052.3Mn by 2027.”

Middle-East and Africa hold the majority revenue share of the mobile power plant market, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America. The fastest growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region are driving the market for the mobile power plant in sectors such as oil & gas, emergency power, and remote area electrification applications. Other developing regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and South America are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for mobile power plant market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for electricity in developing regions plays a critical role in the growth of mobile power plant market in the current scenario. With increasing industrialization and economic development in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, Africa, GCC Countries, and South America, the demand for electricity is growing at an impressive pace.

The mobile power plant market ecosystem constitutes the following major stakeholders, namely: fuel providers, hardware/equipment providers, solution and service providers, regulatory bodies, and end-users. All these stakeholders are a part of a broader energy value chain, which consists of three major segments, namely fuel sources, power generation, and distribution, and end uses. The hardware/equipment providers and vendors include the companies that provide a host of components and hardware required for a mobile power plant. They include manufacturers and vendors of primary motors, electric generators, control panels/consoles, switching apparatus, cable network, auxiliary equipment, automation systems, signaling systems, spare parts, and other electronic components. A large number of solution and service providers of mobile power plant market are operating in the global mobile power plant market. The solutions and services offered by these providers are integrated as per the specific requirements of the end-users. The service providers provide integration, consulting, and various support services to the end-users.

Increasing Remote Area and Rural Area Electrification is anticipated to stimulate the Demand

Remote area electrification in developing and underdeveloped regions are expected to drive the growth of mobile power plant market. There are multiple World Bank Group projects running to explore means to provide modern energy services to the billions of people who do not have access to energy in developing countries. The lack of power hampers the social and economic development of these areas. Mobile power plants with advantages such as easy installation, portability, flexibility, affordable cost, and compatibility with multiple fuel sources present a solution for remote and rural area electrification. These mobile power plants are standalone systems mounted on movable vehicles that can be easily moved from one place to another.

Segment by Fuel Type Insights

Based on fuel type, the global mobile power plant market is categorized as natural gas, diesel, and others. Natural gas-based mobile power plants are anticipated to hold the largest market share. The natural gas segment is expected to expand at a swift speed during the forecast period owing to increasing environmental issues and rising investment in gas infrastructure across the world.

Segment by Application Insights

The ever-rising demand for electric power, which most of the time exceeds the local supply, is one of the key factors driving the mobile power plant market. Moreover, the rate of industrialization and infrastructure development in most of the countries across the world is at a high pace. Mobile power plants are emerging as an alternative solution to the infrastructural needs of these countries, as these are mostly tailored according to end-user requirements. Thus, the application areas in mobile power plant market include; Oil & gas, emergency power, and remote area electrification.

