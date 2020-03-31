3D Imaging Market SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By 2022 with top key venders like Google Inc.,Microsoft Corporation,Panasonic Corporation,Lockheed Martin Corporation

The 3D imaging market generated $4,631 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $21,341 million by 2022, garnering a CAGR of 24.67%. 3D imaging is a visual effect that generates a perception of depth and the observer experiences a 360-degree view of the image. 3D imaging techniques include 3D scanning, modeling, and rendering that are used in entertainment, manufacturing, defense, security, manufacturing, constructions, medical, agriculture, and other industries.

The technological advancements and an upsurge in use of technology in products such as smartphones, tablets, televisions, computers, gaming, and others drive the 3D imaging market. Furthermore, 3D imaging software is extensively used in the automation industry. However, cost and design constraints of 3D imaging software hamper the market growth. In addition, the emergent 4D technology is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Key Players:

Google Inc.,Microsoft Corporation,Panasonic Corporation,Lockheed Martin Corporation,Stemmer Imaging Ltd.,Infineon Technologies,Konica Minolta, Inc.,Hewlett-Packard Corporation,GE Healthcare,Zebra Imaging Inc.

Based on product type, the market is divided into 3D cameras, sonography, smartphones, and others. 3D cameras are subcategorized into time of flight, stereo vision, and structured light. The sonography segment is further divided into sonars and ultrasound. Based on image sensor, the 3D imagi”ng market is classified into charge-coupled device (CCD) and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS).

The application areas of 3D imaging include 3D modeling, 3D scanning, layout & animation, 3D rendering, and image reconstruction. Based on end user industry, the 3D imaging market is segmented into entertainment, healthcare, architecture & engineering, industrial applications, security & surveillance, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the 3D Imaging market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the 3D Imaging market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of 3D Imaging industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

