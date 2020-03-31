Latest Informative Report on Sterilization Technologies Market 2022 | Analysis with Top Global Players like Cantel Medical Corp. (U.S.),Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. (U.S.),Meissner Filtration Products, Inc

The global sterilization technologies market was valued at $5,445 million in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $8,578 million by 2022. Sterilization technologies are procedures designed to eliminate or kill all viable microbial life forms, including bacteria, fungi, viruses, and spore forms, from equipment, medications, pharmaceuticals, food, and biological culture medium.

These technologies effectively sterilize a wide range of products developed from different materials with varying configurations, densities, and orientations. Sterilization is achieved by exposing the products and devices to physical or chemical agents, called sterilants, for a particular time period, including ionizing radiation, elevated temperatures, gases, and liquids. The success of a sterilization process is dependent on the choice of procedure adopted.

Key Players:

Cantel Medical Corp. (U.S.),Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. (U.S.),Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (U.S.),Pall Corp. (U.S.),Sartorius Corp. (Germany),JBT Group (U.S.),Allpax Products Inc. (U.S.),API Heat Transfer Inc. (U.S.),Avure Technologies, Inc. (U.S.),Barry-Wehmiller Co. (U.S.),Beta Star Life Science Equipment, Inc. (U.S.),Donaldson Co.Inc. (U.S.),Eaton Filtration LLC (U.S.),Fedegari Autoclavi SpA (Italy),Feldmeier Equipment Co. (U.S.),Food Technology Service Inc. (U.S.),Goodnature Products Inc. (U.S.),Gray Star Inc. (U.S.),IBA Group (Belgium),LTE Scientific Ltd. (UK).

The sterilization technologies market growth is driven by the increase in demand for sterilization technologies across various industries, growth in hospital-acquired infections (HAI), and rise in number of surgeries and geriatric population. Asia-Pacific is expected to register substantial growth, owing to rise in demand for cleaner & safer products in emerging economies such as China and India. Increase in awareness about diseases and growth in population in these economies supplement the market growth.

High cost of sterilization equipment and stringent regulations about use of harmful gases, such as ethylene oxide, restrict the market growth; however, technological advancements are expected to provide opportunities for growth and development of sterilization technologies.

The report segments the sterilization technologies market on the basis of type, end user, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into chemical & gas, filtration, ionizing radiation, and thermal sterilization. According to end user, it is classified into pharmaceuticals, medical devices, food & beverage, agriculture, cosmetic, and others, which include industrial processing, R&D, and restoration & salvage. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Sterilization Technologies market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Sterilization Technologies market segments and regions.

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Sterilization Technologies industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

