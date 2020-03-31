LTE Advanced Pro Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Ran Equipment, DAS), Core Network Technology (SDN, NFV), Deployment Location and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023

The Global report titled “LTE Advanced Pro Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The LTE Advanced Pro Market is expected to be worth USD 15.6 Million in 2017 and is likely to reach USD 8,017.5 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 121.6% between 2018 and 2023.

Top Companies profiled in the LTE Advanced Pro Market:

Huawei (China)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

ZTE (China)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

NEC(Japan)

Cisco Systems (US)

Qualcomm (US)

Intel (US)

Ciena Corporation (US)

Cavium Inc. (US)

Qorvo Inc. (US)

“Small cell is expected to hold the largest size of the LTE Advanced Pro market by 2023”

Small cell is expected to hold the largest size of the LTE Advanced Pro market by 2023. Small cells are ideal for use at places where macro antennas cannot reach. Small cells offer new revenue streams to mobile network operators by providing insightful analytics about customers and reducing the total cost of ownership per bit of data carried across the network. The market for small cell is gaining traction due to its attractiveness in terms of economics and easy deployment.

“NFV is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The LTE Advanced Pro market for the NFV core network technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of SDN and NFV technologies by telecom service providers has boosted the overall network capacity potential by delivering flexibility in bandwidth. SDN transforms the network to a more open and programmable framework by implementing a decoupled centralized control layer, which in turn enables the implementation of NFV that optimizes network resources.

“Urban areas held the largest size of the LTE Advanced Pro market based on deployment location in 2017”

The urban area deployment held the largest size of the LTE Advanced Pro market in 2017.Need for enhanced network capacity and coverage is a major driver for the growth of the LTE Advanced Pro market in urban areas. Smart city initiatives and uninterrupted data connectivity services would lead to the increasing demand for the deployment of communication infrastructure such as small cells and DAS in urban areas.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To describe, segment, and forecast the LTE Advanced Pro market , in terms of value, by communication infrastructure, core network technology, and deployment location

, in terms of value, by communication infrastructure, core network technology, and deployment location To forecast the market for various segments with respect to 4 main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and detail the competitive landscape for market players

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market ranking and core competencies

To analyze developments such as product launches & developments, partnerships & collaborations, agreements, and research and development (R&D) in the LTE Advanced Pro market

Target Audience for LTE Advanced Pro Market: