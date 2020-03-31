Isostatic Pressing Market size by top leading players, opportunities, revenue growth, trends, outlook and forecasts to 2023

The Global report titled “Isostatic Pressing Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Isostatic Pressing Market is expected to reach USD 9.22 Billion by 2023 from USD 6.25 Billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 8.08%.

The market report of Isostatic Pressing Initiator identifies key market players as Kobe Steel (Japan), Bodycote (UK), Kennametal (US), Arconic (US), Nikkiso (Japan), American Isostatic Presses (API) (US), Engineered Pressure Systems (EPSI) (Belgium), Pressure Technology (US), Shanxi Golden Kaiyuan (SXKYYC) (China), and Fluitron (US).

The market for services is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The isostatic pressing service market growth is attributed to the growing need for high-density materials with longer product lifecycle in many industries, such as aerospace & defense, automotive, and medical. Also, the isostatic pressing services ensure consistent, flawless material characteristics, and long-term operations with the high-integrity products.

Various manufacturing processes—such as electrical and metal products; cement, building, and construction materials; rubber and plastic products; and automation technology products manufacturing—rely heavily on the precision machine manufacturing industry for growth and profitability. The HIP process is a necessary part of the development of these machinery parts, metal products, and machine tools featuring enhanced mechanical properties and minimal corrosion deterioration, and hence, the applications in this industry are likely to hold the largest share of the overall HIP market during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 –31%, Tier 2 –37%, and Tier 3 –32%

By Designation: C-Level Executives –45%, Directors – 36%,and Others–19%

By Region: North America –32%, Europe –30%, APAC–24%, and RoW–14%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To provide the isostatic pressing system value chain analysis

To describe and forecast the global isostatic pressing market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of offering and type

To describe and forecast the hot isostatic pressing market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of capacity, application, and geography

To describe and forecast the global cold isostatic pressing system market , in terms of value, segmented on the basis of process type, application, and geography

To forecast the market for various segments, in terms of value, with regard to 5 main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the isostatic pressing market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with regard to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

To strategically profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market positions in terms of ranking and core competencies, along with detailing the competitive landscape for the market leaders

To analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions in the isostatic pressing market

