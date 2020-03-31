Europe Aquaculture Market to Witness a Healthy Growth During Forecast Period (2020-2027)
On the basis of species, the Europe aquaculture market consists of aquatic plants, fish, crustaceans, molluscs, and others. In 2018, the fish segment dominated Europe Aquaculture. A variety of fishes such as salmon, tuna, cod, catfish, etc. are raised which are mainly used for food consumption. Fish is one of the healthiest foods which is loaded with vitamin D and proteins.
It also provides omega-3 fatty acids which are essential for growth and development. Some research studies have also indicated that the consumption of fish offers benefits such as improves brain health, reduces the risk of autoimmune diseases, amongst the others.
Europe Aquaculture Market : Company Profiles
- Bakkafrost
- Cermaq Group AS
- Cooke Aquaculture Inc.
- Danish Salmon A/S
- FIFAX AB
- HESY AQUACULTURE B.V.
- Lerøy
- Mowi ASA
- NIRI AS
- Selonda Aquaculture SA
- Stolt-Nielsen Limited
- Thai Union Group PCL
Owing to its health benefits, the demand for fish is high among the consumers and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Also, the development of the production technologies in the food industry is a key factor which is estimated to have a positive impact on the Europe aquaculture market.
The dominance is majorly due to the increasing consumption of the seafood among the consumers. In Europe, the presence of high marketing activities are been carried out to promote the health advantages offered by the seafood.
Due to which the consumers are aware about the health benefits offered by the seafood, and thus, are inclination towards the consumption of seafood is rising. Therefore, the increase in awareness and rising demand for healthy products is estimated to propel the Europe aquaculture market.
