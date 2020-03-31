Asia Pacific PACS and RIS Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth By 2027

“The Asia Pacific PACS and RIS market is expected to reach US$ 1,223.18 Mn in 2027 from US$ 628.83 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020-2027. “The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, increasing rate of obesity and growing ageing population in Asia Pacific. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to shortage of skilled workers in the region.

The high growth of the market is anticipated on account of the rising global geriatric population. In both males as well as females, the risk of cardiovascular diseases increases with increase in age. Increasing age makes the blood vessels less flexible and reduction in blood flow. Thus, the risk of heart disease is high in elder population. Also, according to the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics 2018, average age at the first heart attack is 65.6 years for males and 72.0 years for females.

Company Profiles

McKesson Corporation

General Electric

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Cerner Corporation

IBM

Novarad

Agfa-Gevaert Group

INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd.

According to a report of United Nation (2017), in Asia approximately 549.2 million people were 60 years old or more and is estimated to reach 1273.2 million by 2050. Furthermore, the United Nations Population Fund also reported that the number of ageing people in the Asia-Pacific region is growing at an unprecedented rate. It also predicted that by 2050, one in four people in Asia Pacific region will be over 60 years old.

Japan is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as coronary diseases & cancer and increase in awareness regarding cancer in the country. Moreover, cancer has been the leading cause of deaths in Japan since various decades. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

ASIA PACIFIC PACS AND RIS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

-By Product

• Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS)

o Dental PACS

o Cardiology PACS

o Oncology PACS

o Orthopedic PACS

o Others

• Radiology Information System (RIS)

-By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

-By Deployment

• Web-Based

• On-Premise

• Cloud-Based

-By End User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Other End Users

-By Geography

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

