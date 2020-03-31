Asia Pacific SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Has Promising Growth Opportunities Over (2020-2027)

“The Asia Pacific SLC NAND flash memory market accounted for US$ 432.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027, to account for US$ 780.7 Mn in 2027.”Driving factors such as the rising need for advanced features and emergence of data-centric applications in numerous industry verticals are fuelling the demand for SLC NAND flash memory market. Furthermore, increasing penetration of IoT technology is propelling the growth of SLC NAND flash memory market.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006655/

SLC NAND flash memory Market – Companies Mentioned

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Intel Corporation

Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

SK Hynix Semiconductor Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Western Digital Corporation

Winbond Electronics Corporation

Fudan Microelectronics

The vision for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry-wide foresees the installation of an abundance of connected devices into the global network. Such unprecedented growth in the installation of connected devices has resulted in critical memory challenge for the IoT, which are being addressed by innovative memory technologies. As the single-level chip, NAND flash memories, provide higher reliability, low voltage operations, higher capacities, and faster read and write times, their demand to support the efficient functioning of IoT network is anticipated to increase in the coming years notably. Besides, the demand for SLC NAND flash memories in the IoT market will be escalated by the rising need for interoperability to support the multiple protocol stack for fulfilling the lack of worldwide adopted IoT connectivity standards. As the traditional memory technologies are not scalable to economically more significant densities, the high scalability of SLC NAND flash memories will enable them to secure pinnacle in the IoT application and its use-cases. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the SLC NAND flash memory market.

The SLC NAND flash memory market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by governmental bodies to accelerate the SLC NAND flash memory market further. The government of emerging economies of Asian countries is committed to focus on formulating strategies for the development of the economy. To accomplish this goal, the government of India has introduced a new scheme which aims at increasing the production and export of electronics in India. Through this scheme, several gigantic electronics manufacturers are planning to establish their manufacturing plant in the country, which would widen the scope of electronics manufacturing. With the support of a new scheme, the manufacturers would be able to cater to the needs of enterprises, government bodies, and educational institutes. Therefore, it also possesses a growth opportunity for the SLC NAND flash memory market.

The SLC NAND flash memory market on the basis of density is divided into 1 Gb, 2 Gb, 4 Gb, 8 Gb, and above 8 Gb. The SLC NAND is provided in different types of densities ranging from 1 Gb to 8 Gb. The low-density NAND flash is used in automation, automotive, surveillance, printers, IPC, machine-to-machine (M2M), and home networking whereas, high-density NAND flash are ideally utilized in data-heavy applications such as tablets, SSDs, and USB drives. Above 8Gb segment of SLC NAND flash memory market led the APAC market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

NAND flash memory products greater than 8Gb storage capacity are widely utilized in vending machines, smart meters, GPS navigation, and other applications. The application which is entitled to generate a massive amount of data is equipped with a greater density of storage products. Scope of embedded systems and applications is expected to witness tremendous growth in the future pertaining to continuous technological developments. Driven by this factor, the adoption of more than 8Gb flash memory products is projected to grow in the forthcoming period.

The overall SLC NAND flash memory market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the SLC NAND flash memory market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the SLC NAND flash memory market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Asia Pacific region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006655/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Asia Pacific SLC NAND flash memory market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Asia Pacific SLC NAND flash memory market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth Asia Pacific market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.