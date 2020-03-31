Application Modernization Tools Market Set to Surge Significantly During Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“The global application modernization tools market was valued at US$ 8.04 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 36.86 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 18.7% in the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.” Growing digitization and positive economic outlook are some of the major macroeconomic factors driving the growth of the application modernization tools market. Further, rigorous spending on improving the infrastructure across the globe and the increasing adoption of cloud computing technologies are also expected to drive the global market. Also, factors including economic growth, technological innovations, and IT spending influence application modernization tools market.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006650/

Company Profiles

Advanced Computer Software Group Limited

Aspire Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd

Asysco Software BV

Atos SE

Blu Age

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

FreeSoft, Inc.

Language Portability Solutions

Micro Focus International plc

Mphasis Limited

Semantic Designs, Incorporated

SoftwareMining Technologies

The Software Revolution Inc. (TSRI)

Virtusa Corporation

Geographically, North America held the majority revenue share of the application modernization tools market in the year 2018, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Developed IT Infrastructure, a huge number of enterprises and presence of some of the fastest potential countries such as the U.S and Canada are some of the major factors driving the growth of application modernization tools market in this region. In 2018, Europe and the Asia Pacific held the second and third position in the global application modernization tools market. The other growing regions, such as the Middle East, Africa, and South America, are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for application modernization tools market players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The application modernization tools market is segmented on product type and application. Based on the product type, the application modernization tools market is segmented into COBOL, ADA, RPG, assembler, PowerBuilder, and others. Based on the application, the application modernization tools market is segmented into emulation, translation, and business rules extraction. The business rules extraction segment of the application modernization tools market is anticipated to experience exponential growth during the forecast period. The business rule extraction follows a particular process for each program in the legacy system, including recognition of use cases in the program, classifying the business logic in the program, identifying the business-relevant conditions, categorizing fragments considered as independent rule sets, and converting each fragment to a set of business rules. The business rule extraction offers output in several formats such as UML artifacts, which includes class diagrams and use cases, activity diagrams, standard office documents namely: Word and Excel, Visio, to convert into programmable formats such as SQL, DDL, and XML. This process uses a tool that features the legacy language to consolidate business logic into business processes and rules. It also exports the business processes and regulations to modern platforms.

Some of the key players in the application modernization tools market include Advanced Computer Software Group Limited, Aspire Systems, Asysco, Atos SE, Blu Age, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, FreeSoft, Inc., Language Portability Solutions, Micro Focus, Mphasis Limited, Semantic Designs Incorporated, Software Mining, The Software Revolution Inc. (TSRI), and Virtusa Corporation. Many well-known as well as application modernization tool solutions providers are present in the market to provide application modernization tool to their customers. The larger firms are adopting the strategy of acquiring and collaborating with various companies to enhance its capabilities and expand its footprint in different geographies.

The overall application modernization tools market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the application modernization tools market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global application modernization tools market based on all the segmentation provided concerning five primary reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the application modernization tools industry.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006650/

Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Application Modernization Tools market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.