Procurement Outsourcing Services Market 2025 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Aquanima, GEP, Xchanging

The process procurement outsourcing services involves an external service provider to manage a company’s core & non-core buying transactions and expenditures. This supports the company allocate important resources to work on strategic initiatives and handling important business activities. Procurement outsourcing services help companies reduce operating costs, increase savings on investments, and develop businesses.

The report covers the prominent players attracted by the achievement of the market and underlying primary demand, many small and large-scale enterprises are adopting procurement outsourcing services. Providers of procurement outsourcing services are appealing in the new method of offering services, technology & tools, upgrade of R&D, and partnership with other firms to grow their business. As, in January 2017, WNS come into a complete agreement to acquire Denali Sourcing Services, a provider of strategic procurement BPM solutions.

Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market, By Type

• Business Process Outsourcing Services o Category Management o Source Management o Procurement Management o Supplier Management o Procure to Pay • consulting services

Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market, By Industry

• BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) • Energy and Utilities o Oil & Gas o Power Generation o Water • Healthcare o Pharmaceuticals o Biotechnology • IT and Telecom • Professional Services • Manufacturing o Automotive o Consumer Goods o Industrial o Electronics • Retail • Logistics • Others (Defense, Paper & Pulp)

Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market, By Region

• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East and Africa • South America

Key players operating in Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market

• Accenture Plc. • GEP • Genpact Ltd. • Aquanima • Optimum Procurement • Corbus, LLC • Wipro Limited • Infosys Ltd. • HCL Technologies • WNS • IBM Corporation • Xchanging

