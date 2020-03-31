Ceramic Tiles Market Business Development Strategies 2020-2027 by Key Players Mohawk Industries, China Ceramics Co. Ltd., Florida Tile Inc., Grupo Lamosa, S.A.B. DE C.V

The global ceramic tiles market accounted to US$81.01 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$122.59 Bn by 2025.

Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, i.e. increase number of commercial and residential constructions, and performance & economic benefits.

The construction industry is expanding at a steady growth rate in the developed regions across the globe. While on the other hand, in the developing regions, the industry is experiencing a substantial growth rate. Investments in infrastructure construction industry is continuously growing across the globe. The major focus of investments is on the residential sectors as the global population is constantly increasing at an exponential rate, which is demanding more residential spaces. The number of new residential buildings or individual houses rose rapidly over the years in the developed as well as developing nations worldwide. The US infrastructure industry is set to continue relatively fair growth rate during the forecast period which is heavily supported by residential constructions. Similarly, Canada’s New Canada Building Plan is supporting the construction industry in the country and the same is expected to drive the industry in the coming years.

The growing investments and initiatives in the residential and commercial construction in North American countries is influencing the ceramic tiles manufacturers to increase their production. This factor is boasting the ceramic tiles market in the North America region. Construction in European countries is also increasing slowly, demanding improved building materials such as ceramic tiles. European countries namely; Spain, Italy, and Turkey are experiencing demand for increased number of residential sectors as well as commercial spaces, thereby, catalyzing the demand for ceramic tiles. The increased demand from the builders in the countries is propelling the production lines of ceramic tiles year on year in these countries, thereby, substantially driving the ceramic tiles market in the European region.

Key findings of the study:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account the largest ceramic tiles market share

Based on the type, floor tile is projected to dominate the ceramic tiles market

In 2017, the residential segment dominated the market by application

The prominent companies operating in the field of ceramic tiles across the globe include Mohawk Industries, China Ceramics Co. Ltd., Florida Tile Inc., Grupo Lamosa, S.A.B. DE C.V., Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti S.P.A., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Porcelanosa Grupo A.I.E., PT. Muliakeramik Indahraya, RAK Ceramics, and The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd. among others. Various other companies are also operating in the market and are coming up with new offerings which is helping the market for ceramic tiles to expand over the years in terms of revenue and adoption.

The global infrastructure construction industry is witnessing significant transformation in terms of investments, building materials and innovation of advanced materialized products among others. The developing countries are investing substantially in order to enhance their residential and commercial infrastructures. Parallel to this factor, the builders and constructors are also opting for improved performance, low cost and durable products for the newer constructions and also for renovation works. Various types of building materials available in the current construction industry includes; marble, granite, ceramic tiles, vitrified tiles and others. The ceramic tiles have gained popularity among a larger section of builders and constructors across the globe, owing to various improved performance parameters.

