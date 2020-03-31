Endoscopy Devices Market Growth Strategies & Future Analysis with Top Players Olympus Corporation, STRYKER, Medtronic, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

The global endoscopy devices market is expected to reach US$ 45,612.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 26,333.3 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018-2025.

The growth of the endoscopy devices market is primarily attributed to favorable government initiatives supporting endoscopic procedures. Moreover, the technological advancements by the players in the market is also expected to drive the growth of endoscopy devices market. However, high cost of endoscopic procedures and equipment is expected to obstruct the growth of endoscopy devices market. Moreover, the development of endoscopic robotic systems is expected to be trending in the endoscopy devices market during the forecast period.

Robotic therapeutic endoscopes capable of performing variety of procedures from GI surface dissection to transendoluminal peritoneal surgery will become commercially available in the near future. This pace of technological development is expected to be due to the clinical needs. The rise in the incidence of GI cancer is anticipated to be a major factor accelerating the process of introduction of robotic systems in endoscopy. Also, other diseases and complications such as, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and ulcers in the upper GI, diverticulitis, haemorrhoids, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), and Crohn`s Disease in the lower GI are expected to account for increased demand for robotic systems.

Global endoscopy devices market, based on the product is segmented into endoscopes, visualization systems, other endoscopy equipment, and accessories. In 2017, the endoscopes segment held the largest share of the market, by product. Since, these devices are minimally invasive, they help in obtaining better results. These devices can be used to examine as well as diagnose medical conditions.

Some of the prominent players operating in endoscopy devices market are Olympus Corporation, STRYKER, Medtronic, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Ethicon US, LLC., Richard Wolf GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Cook, and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation.

Global endoscopy devices market, based on application is segmented into laparoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, arthroscopy, obstetrics/gynecology, urology endoscopy, bronchoscopy, and other applications. In 2017, laparoscopy segment held the largest share of the market. The gastrointestinal endoscopy segment is anticipated to witness a steady growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders in developed as well as developing economies.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for endoscopy devices included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO), International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), The Emirates Gastroenterology & Hepatology Society (EGHS), Gastroenterological Society of Australia (GESA), Australian Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Association (AGEA) and others.

