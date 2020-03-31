Visual Analytics Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Qlik Technologies, TIBCO Software, ADVIZOR Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SAS Institute

Visual Analytics Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Deployment Model, Business Function, and Vertical, visual analytics market is expected to grow US$ 5, 7186 Mn by 2025 from US$ 2, 2150 Mn in 2017.

Increasing adoption of AI and machine learning and growing demand of cloud based business operations are the key factors driving the global visual analytics market. North America is one of the prominent regions in visual analytics market which will contribute the highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable application of Visual Analytics in different end-user verticals. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth industrial sector will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the visual analytics market.

Download PDF Sample Copy Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000740/

Some of the remarkable partnership and collaboration in this industry are partnership of Tableau Software with Swinburne University for launching a course related to data visualization and business analytics. Through this partnership the university enhance the digital literacy of students and thus, successfully reducing the analytics skills gap by promoting analytics technology. Furthermore, TIBCO announced its partnership with TXODDS, to have provision of TIBCO Spotfire data visualization software for simple and fast analysis of gambling data.

The report profiles key players such as Tableau Software, SAP SE, Qlik Technologies, TIBCO Software, ADVIZOR Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SAS Institute, Oracle Corporation, MicroStrategy and IBM Corporation among others among others.

APAC region presents a huge opportunity for the visual analytics market. Several companies in the region are already having a vision and strategy for the implementation of visual analytics solutions in the next coming years; whereas, numerous enterprises are still under planning phase. The region is considered as the growth engine for the visual analytics market with countries like China, India, Japan, Singapore, growing remarkably technology wise. The region has become a global manufacturing hub with the presence of diverse manufacturing industries. Among China’s evolution into a high-skilled manufacturing hub, other developing countries such as China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam among others are attracting several businesses that are in a quest to relocate their low to medium skilled manufacturing facilities to neighbouring countries, offering lower labour cost. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the growth of visual analytics market in the coming years.

Get Discount on This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000740/

Technology is projected to be the key driver of retail industry transformation. The success of the industry participants highly depends upon the relentless focus on the application of various technologies for enhancement of the value-added services to consumers. The following disruptive technologies have played a critical role in the transformation of retail and adoption of artificial intelligence: the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles (AV)/drones, robotics, augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR), digital traceability, 3D printing, and blockchain. Over the next ten years, all of these technologies are expected to attain significant maturity in the retail industry, creating an unprecedented level of disruption. The trend is in response expected to generate the demand for visual analytics solutions, contributing to the growth of global visual analytics market in the retail & consumer goods sector.

Strategic Insights

New product development was observed as the most adopted strategy in the global visual analytics market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in visual analytics market landscape are listed below-

2018: Alteryx announced the opening of its new office in France. With this expansion, the company boost the growth and offers its analytical solution to its customers present in Southern Europe namely: Renault and Caisse d’Épargne.

2018: Oracle announced the opening of new innovation lab in Deerfield, Ill for exploring the digital transformation and latest technologies. This new Construction and Engineering Innovation Lab permits the users to interact with pioneering solutions which includes visualization, autonomous vehicles, connected devices, drones, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence tools.

2018: Tableau Software partnered with Swinburne University for launching a course related to data visualization and business analytics. Through this partnership the university enhances the digital literacy of students and thus, successfully reducing the analytics skills gap by promoting analytics technology.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000740/

Reasons To Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

– Understand new and emerging developments in major region and impact of that on overall market.

– Identify key market drivers and restraints in market and to take align business in order to get maximum profit

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in visual analytics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies.

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

– Helps clients to overcome challenges expected to restrict growth prospects of visual analytics market during the forecast period

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]