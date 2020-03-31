This online tool tells people how much poop they will have to produce to use up their Coronavirus toilet paper stock

ThePoopTool.com has been created to show people how much poop they’ll have to produce to use up their Coronavirus (COVID-19) toilet paper stock. The Poop Tool has already been featured in BBC, Vice and Time Out.

In light of the unprecedented Covid-19 situation, the global outbreak has led to uncontrolled panic buying, especially when it comes to toilet paper.

With this in mind, The Poop Tool was launched, a calculator that shows people how much poop they’ll have to produce to use up their coronavirus toilet paper stock as well as how long it will last for if used normally.

The main purpose of this tool is to create awareness and help people realise that they have way more toilet paper than they actually need to survive the quarantine, and that it’s always worth thinking of others, especially vulnerable people.

Featuring intuitive sliders, visual aids and real-time results, the calculator has 3 main features:

Status is given to you based on your current toilet paper stock Estimated kilograms of poop that has to be produced to use up your current stock of toilet paper The number of days you will last with your current stock

The website quickly turned out to be more than just a fun tool for people to show their friends and family. The site now publishes regular blog posts and provides live coronavirus statistics across the world, featuring interactive live maps and tables.

Please think of others as not everybody is capable to stock up on toilet paper!

Media Contact

Company Name: Poop Tool

Contact Person: Media Relations

Country: United States

Website: https://thepooptool.com/