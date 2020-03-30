EXTENSIVE ELABORATION ON ADHESION PROMOTERS MARKET FORECAST 2018-2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Adhesion promoters is a special irreversible chemical bonds which is used as coupling agents, modifiers and couplers for improving the adhesive properties between a substrate and coatings. It is used as a primer between the base and the coatings and also as an additive of paints. It possesses a unique physical properties of resistant towards high and low temperature. Some examples of adhesion promoters are titanates, zirconates, silanes, oligomeric silanes, etc. It is mainly used by industries such as automotive, construction, paints, etc.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

3m,Akzo Nobel N.V.,Altana Ag.,Arkema Sa.,Basf Corporation,Borica Co. Ltd.,Byk Additives and Instruments,Eastman Chemical Company,Evonik Industries Ag.,Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Adhesion Promoters Market?

The global adhesion promoters market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing dem and increasing dem and from printing and adhesives industry due to its properties of high versality in curing. Furthermore, Increasing usage in automotive sector due to its resistivity towards temperature is likely to drive the dem and for adhesion promoters in the coming years. However, availabilty of substitutes like polymeric adhesion promoters is projected to hinder the growth of adhesion promoters market. Likewise, development and commercialization of green tires for automotive industries may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

What is the SCOPE of Adhesion Promoters Market?

The “Global Adhesion Promoters Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the adhesion promoters market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end-user industry, and geography. The global adhesion promoters market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading adhesion promoter’s market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Adhesion Promoters Market Segmentation?

The global adhesion promoters market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end-user industry. On the basis of type the adhesion promoters market is segmented into, silane maleic anhydride, titanate and zirconate, chlorinated polyolefins, non-chlorinated polyolefins and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, plastics & composites, paints & coatings, rubber, adhesives, metal substrate and others. Based on end-user industry, the global adhesion promoters market is segmented into, automotive & transportation, packaging, consumer goods, electronics & electrical and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Adhesion Promoters Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global adhesion promoters market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The adhesion promoters market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



