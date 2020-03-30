Biophotonics Market Growth Prospects to 2027 By Leading Players Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Biophotonic Solutions Inc. (IPG Photonics Corporation), Carl Zeiss AG, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

The term biophotonics incorporates biology, photons, and electronics. Biophotonics utilizes the science of photons to engineer or manipulate biological materials. It generally involves the application of photonics in the study of cells, tissues, and other bio-molecules. Biophotonics is mainly employed for imaging applications and to preserve the integrity of the biological cells. Biophotonics today are useful for various biomedical applications including diagnostics and therapeutics. Today imaging, analyzing, and manipulating living tissues at a molecular level in a minimally or non-invasive manner has been made possible with biophotonics. Additionally, biophotonics is used for several non-medical applications such as biometric and bio-sensing devices, among others.

The biophotonics market is anticipated to witness high growth on account of the growing geriatric population, lifestyle diseases, and rising use of biophotonics in diagnostic applications. The increasing demands for home-based point of care (POC) diagnostic devices and emerging nanotechnology further fuels the growth of the biophotonics market. However, high R&D costs and slow commercialization rate may hamper the growth of the biophotonics market. Nonetheless, untapped markets in developing nations and non-medical sectors offer symbolic growth opportunities for the biophotonics market players during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the biophotonics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

The report also includes the profiles of key biophotonics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Biophotonic Solutions Inc. (IPG Photonics Corporation)

Carl Zeiss AG

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Lumenis Ltd.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Oxford Instruments plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zenalux Biomedical, Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting biophotonics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the biophotonics market in these regions.

