Distributed Antenna System Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 10.9% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 13.74 Billion

The Global report titled “ Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market ” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Distributed Antenna System Market is estimated to be worth USD 8.21 Billion by 2018 and is projected to reach USD 13.74 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

The market report of Distributed Antenna System (Das) key market players as Comm Scope (US), Corning (US), Cobham Wireless (UK), Comba Telecom Systems (Hong Kong), SOLiD (South Korea), American Tower (US), AT&T (US), Boingo Wireless (US), Dali Wireless (US), Zinwave (US), Whoop Wireless (US), Bird Technologies (US), HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland), BTI Wireless (US), JMA Wireless (US), Westell Technologies (US), Advanced RF Technologies (US), Galtronics (Canada), Connectivity Wireless (US), and Betacom (US).

“Market for outdoor distributed antenna systems to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period”

The distributed antenna system market for outdoor coverage is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market of outdoor distributed antenna system (oDAS) would be driven by the increase in automation as well as the adoption of wireless connectivity technologies in the automotive, transportation, and industrial sectors. In addition to boosting the network capacity, oDAS are also deployed to gain coverage in areas such as tunnels, bridges, and hilly terrains, which are difficult to reach for the base station towers.

“Distributed antenna system market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

This report covers the distributed antenna system market segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). North America held the largest share of the distributed antenna system in 2017. The increasing number of internet subscribers, expanding mobile data traffic, and growing government emphasis on the enhancement of telecommunications infrastructure to meet the users’ demand for seamless connectivity would drive the distributed antenna system market to a great extent in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: Directors – 30%, CEO – 20%, Executives –35%, and Others – 15%

By Region: North America – 40%, APAC – 30%, Europe – 20%, and RoW – 10%

Study Objectives:

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and detail the competitive landscape for the market players

To define, describe, and forecast the global distributed antenna system market , in terms of value, segmented on the basis of offering, coverage, ownership, vertical, user facility, and region

, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of offering, coverage, ownership, vertical, user facility, and region To forecast the market size for various segments with respect to 4 main regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide the analysis of distributed antenna system value chain

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends and prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies

To provide the detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the growth strategies such as acquisitions, product launches and developments, and partnerships, collaborations, and agreements in the distributed antenna system market.

To map the competitive intelligence based on the company profiles, key player strategies, and game-changing developments, such as product launches and developments, collaborations, and acquisitions

Target Audience for Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market: