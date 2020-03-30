Key Insights of “Carbon Nanotubes Market” to 2023 – Dominated by North America and Europe Region

The Global report titled “Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Carbon Nanotubes Market is estimated to grow from US$ 4.55 Billion in 2018 to US$ 9.84 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 16.70%.

The market report of Carbon Nanotubes (CNT)identifies key market players as Arkema S.A. (France), Arry International Group LTD. (China), Carbon Solutions Inc. (US), Cheap Tubes Inc. (US), CNT Co., Ltd. (Korea),Ocsial Llc (US), Hanwha Chemical Corp. (South Korea), Nano-C Inc.(US), Cnano Technology Ltd (US), Toray International Group Limited (Japan),Showa Denko K.K. (Japan), and Continental Carbon Company (US).

By Method, the CVD segment of the carbon nanotubes market is projected to have the largest share during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The prices for CVD are assumed to decrease incrementally with the improving technologies and increased production & commercialization. This decrease in price is expected to keep the CAGR for CVD on a higher side for both volume and value markets.

The Electronics & Semiconductor segment of the carbon nanotubes market is projected to account for the largest share in terms of volume from 2018 to 2023. The segment is further categorized into field emission displays, Integrated Circuits (ICs), superconductors, transistors, and others, which includes electromagnetic shielding ultra-conductors, loudspeakers, light sources, electric motors brushes, and conductive films. In integrated circuits, carbon nanotubes are used as interconnects due to their metallic characteristics.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1–60%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–10%

By Designation:C-level–50%, D-level–40%, and Others–10%

By Region: North America–35%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific –16%, South America–12%, and Middle East&Africa–7%

Study Objectives:

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

To define, describe, and forecast the global carbon nanotubes market in terms of value and volume

in terms of value and volume To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To forecast the global carbon nanotubes market on the basis of type, method, and application

To analyze and forecast the market size with respect to five main regions (along with their respective key countries), namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To analyze recent developments such as new product launches, investments & expansions, and partnership/joint venture/contracts & agreements in the global carbon nanotubes market

To provide strategic developments of the key players in the market and to comprehensively analyze their core competencies

