Vertical Farming Market Is Booming Worldwide | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis

The Vertical Farming Market is expected to be valued at US$ 5.80 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% between 2016 and 2022.

The market report of Vertical Farming Market identifies key market players as AeroFarms (U.S.), FarmedHere (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Illumitex (U.S.), and Sky Greens (Singapore).

“Lighting devices and hydroponics components are expected to dominate the hardware segment of vertical farming market between 2016 and 2022”

The lighting devices and hydroponic components are expected to dominate the hardware segment of the vertical farming market. LED grow light and hydroponics growth mechanism dominates the vertical farming market because LED lights have many benefits over the traditional lighting system and hydroponics growth mechanism is easy to implement and their result in terms of the growth of plant is quite good.

“Vertical farming market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to have the largest share”

This report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). The APAC is expected to have the largest share of the vertical farming market between 2016 and 2022. The high growth of vertical farming in the APAC region is because of developing countries like China, Japan, and Singapore. Japan is the key country as far as vertical farming is concerned. Japan has many plant factories equipped with artificial lights in the operational form.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 33%, and Tier 3 – 17%

By Designation: C Level – 39%, Director Level – 31%, and Others – 30%

By Region: North America – 21%, Europe – 30%, APAC –42%, RoW – 7%

Study Objectives:

Analyzing the overall size of the individual markets through the percentage split with the help of primary and secondary research

Analyzing the several market segments and subsegments

Analyzing the supply and demand sides of the vertical farming ecosystem

Analyzing the market trends in various regions and countries, supported by the ongoing research and development (R&D) in these regions

Finalizing the overall market sizes by triangulation with supply side data, which includes the product developments, supply chain, and estimated sales of vertical farming industry

Competitive Landscape of Vertical Farming Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking for Vertical Farming Market, 2016

3 Competitive Scenario

4 Developments

4.1 Contracts and Partnerships

4.2 Expansions

4.3 New Product Developments