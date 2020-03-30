Research on Messaging Security Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 5.50 Billion by 2022”

The Global report titled on “Messaging Security Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Messaging Security Market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.64 Billion in 2017 to US$ 5.50 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8%.

The market report of Messaging Security Market identifies key market players as McAfee LLC (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Symantec Corporation (US), Proofpoint Inc. (US), Forcepoint (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Sophos Ltd. (UK), Barracuda Networks Inc. (US), F-Secure Corporation (Finland), Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (US), Mimecast Limited (UK), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Adaptive Mobile Security Limited (Ireland), GWAVA, Inc. (Canada), GreatHorn, Inc. (US), E-lock (US), Retarus Group (Germany), Clearswift Group (UK), Google Inc. (US), Total Defense Inc. (US), Fortinet, Inc. (US), Panda Security, S.L. (Spain), and SonicWall Inc. (US).

“Email mode of communication is expected to have the largest market size in the messaging security market”

The email messaging security is projected to contribute the largest market share during the forecast period. Due to the increased adoption of email services across the globe and the challenges of protecting the sensitive information of users, email communication has become a major point of concern for organizations.

“On-premises deployment is expected to have the largest market size in the messaging security market”

On-premises deployment is expected to hold a larger market size from 2017 to 2022. SMEs, in particular, provides organizations with full control over all platforms, applications, systems, and data, which can be handled and managed by their own IT staff. The government and BFSI sectors are likely to prefer on-premises security because they cannot put national security at risk by losing sensitive data, financial records, accounting information, and money transfers.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 35%

By Designation: C level – 48%, Director level – 37%, and Others – 15%

By Region: North America – 22%, Europe – 45%, APAC – 26%, and RoW – 7%

Study Objectives:

The objective of the study is to define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of solutions, services, mode of communication, deployment modes, verticals, and regions. It also analyzes recent developments, such as partnerships, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, business expansions, new product developments, and research and development in the global messaging security industry.

Target Audience for Messaging Security Market: